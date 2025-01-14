Share
Commentary
California Governor Gavin Newsom (R) tours the downtown business district of Pacific Palisades as the Palisades Fire continues to burn on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Commentary
California Governor Gavin Newsom (R) tours the downtown business district of Pacific Palisades as the Palisades Fire continues to burn on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Eric Thayer / Getty Images)

'Cocaine-Induced'? Viewers Baffled as Newsom Begins Dancing, Swaying, Smiling in Extremely Weird Wildfire Interview

 By Samantha Chang  January 14, 2025 at 6:12am
Share

California Democrat Gavin Newsom continued his undisputed reign as the worst governor in America as deadly wildfires destroy his state.

In the latest debacle, Newsom‘s giddy demeanor and bizarre antics ignited speculation that he might be high on drugs, or something worse, after he repeatedly wiggled his shoulders and swayed back-and-forth during a news conference Monday.

Shockingly, the failed governor smiled inappropriately several times while speaking about the horrific wildfires.

One X user called it a “cocaine-induced shoulder wiggle.”

Another X user slammed Newsom for doing a “weird shoulder shimmy dance while talking about developers buying up all the property devastated by the California wildfires.”

Is it likely Newsom was under the influence of some substance during these interviews?

This is not the first time Newsom has raised eyebrows for his wild gesticulations during a media briefing.

Many X commentators pointed out that cocaine use can cause frenzied swaying and frenetic arm gestures.

Related:
Armored Humvee and Machine Gun Mounts Stolen from California Army Warehouse

Other X users simply lampooned Newsom’s baffling antics, regardless of whatever substances he may or may not have had in his system.

There’s no proof Newsom is a cocaine user, but he has admitted to having struggled with alcohol consumption.

In 2005, Newsom also confessed that he had an affair with a subordinate, Ruby Rippey-Tourk, during his tenure as the mayor of San Francisco. Rippey-Tourk later went to rehab for alcohol abuse.

At this point, the issue isn’t whether the governor is a cocaine addict or an alcoholic.

What is apparent is that this clearly inept leader (whose ties to Nancy Pelosi also make him something of a nepo baby) has grossly mismanaged California, which is being ravaged not only by fire, but rampant homelessness, unfettered illegal immigration, and runaway crime.

These urgent crises have metastasized since Gavin Newsom became governor in 2019.

In the final analysis, there’s just no excuse for this treasonous incompetence and gross mismanagement.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Biden Ends Presidency with a Big Mistake in Farewell Address
Biden Throws Trump a Curveball in Final Days, Reverses 2017 Policy Toward American Adversary
'Cocaine-Induced'? Viewers Baffled as Newsom Begins Dancing, Swaying, Smiling in Extremely Weird Wildfire Interview
Would-Be Arsonist Caught by Citizens Is Illegal Immigrant: ICE to Reporter
ABC Staff 'Horrified' at David Muir's Fashion Choice During LA Wildfires: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation