California Democrat Gavin Newsom continued his undisputed reign as the worst governor in America as deadly wildfires destroy his state.

In the latest debacle, Newsom‘s giddy demeanor and bizarre antics ignited speculation that he might be high on drugs, or something worse, after he repeatedly wiggled his shoulders and swayed back-and-forth during a news conference Monday.

Shockingly, the failed governor smiled inappropriately several times while speaking about the horrific wildfires.

Look at that cocaine-induced shoulder wiggle. Newsom will never be President. pic.twitter.com/EOUhcbNJSb — CS Bastiat ⚖️ (@CSBastiat) January 13, 2025

One X user called it a “cocaine-induced shoulder wiggle.”

Another X user slammed Newsom for doing a “weird shoulder shimmy dance while talking about developers buying up all the property devastated by the California wildfires.”

I wasn’t really concerned about developers buying up all of the property devastated by the California wildfires until Gavin did his weird shoulder shimmy dance while talking about developers buying up all the property devastated by the California wildfires pic.twitter.com/k1VHJQVjMr — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 13, 2025

This is not the first time Newsom has raised eyebrows for his wild gesticulations during a media briefing.

I have no idea what Gavin Newsom is saying, but at least his wild gesticulations make it infinitely more confusing pic.twitter.com/RgOlHbY0Wd — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 16, 2024

Many X commentators pointed out that cocaine use can cause frenzied swaying and frenetic arm gestures.

Gavin Newscum presents all the signs of cocaine use. Every time on camera, he sways back and forth, makes extremely dramatic hand gestures, his words are rambling and basically make no sense. He’s as fried as SoCal. Despicable empty soul. — Nancy Trapp (@NancyTrapp09) January 14, 2025

Other X users simply lampooned Newsom’s baffling antics, regardless of whatever substances he may or may not have had in his system.

There’s no proof Newsom is a cocaine user, but he has admitted to having struggled with alcohol consumption.

In 2005, Newsom also confessed that he had an affair with a subordinate, Ruby Rippey-Tourk, during his tenure as the mayor of San Francisco. Rippey-Tourk later went to rehab for alcohol abuse.

At this point, the issue isn’t whether the governor is a cocaine addict or an alcoholic.

What is apparent is that this clearly inept leader (whose ties to Nancy Pelosi also make him something of a nepo baby) has grossly mismanaged California, which is being ravaged not only by fire, but rampant homelessness, unfettered illegal immigration, and runaway crime.

California has the most illegals of any state in the U.S. It also has the most homeless, highest taxes and most mass shootings. This is a Gavin NEWSOM America pic.twitter.com/TtofkYIULb — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) June 16, 2024

This Is Not A Third World Country, This Is Democrat Run Oakland California Residents Say Skyrocketing Crime Has Led To No Jobs & Business Including Starbucks, Walmart, Walgreens, In-N-Out, Dunkin’ Donuts & Man More Have All Left Where’s Nancy Pelosi & Gavin Newsom? pic.twitter.com/VJsXRaXdNT — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 27, 2024

These urgent crises have metastasized since Gavin Newsom became governor in 2019.

In the final analysis, there’s just no excuse for this treasonous incompetence and gross mismanagement.

