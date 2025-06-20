Cocky Fugitive Issues a Challenge to Florida Sheriff's Department and Quickly Regrets It

There are not many gleeful moments in the life of modern-day law enforcement, so two Florida law enforcement agencies made the most of it when a suspect who said on social media that he could not be caught was arrested.

The bare facts of the matter are that Aaron Johnson was arrested Tuesday by the Lakeland Police Department and locked up in Polk County Jail, according to WTVT.

He is facing several felony charges, including violation of pretrial release conditions.

But Johnson had made catching him Job One after he decided to tweak Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd over Judd’s annual fishing event, according to WFLA-TV.

“Y’all too busy fishing, that’s why y’all didn’t catch me when I left my grandma’s house today! Should’ve waited a bit longer. Y’all accepted da challenge right? #GradyCan’tFindMe #ComeAgainGrady,” he posted.

Grady got him.

On Tuesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakeland Police Department shared a series of Facebook posts made by Aaron Johnson. In the posts, Johnson states, “Ya’ll too busy fishing dats why yall didn’t catch me when I left my grandmas house today.… pic.twitter.com/q9OZvUGPIS — Booker (@RealBookerScott) June 19, 2025

“Spoken like a real man,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded. “Way to take responsibility for your actions. No worries — we will find you. Bet.”

Taunting posts continued, with one reading, “I done out ran yall several time. #ComeTryAgainGrady,” according to WTVT.

“Challenge accepted,” the Sheriff’s Office replied.

“OK! I’ll give you and ya crew a head start. Ya’ll couldn’t catch me on foot or in da car last time. Maybe you gonna need that horse or ya helicopter! #levelup #ImGoneGrady,” came a taunting message in reply.

But as Johnson was looking out for the deputies, Lakeland police tracked him down and arrested him.

“What Aaron didn’t know is — that we got their backs!,” Lakeland police posted on Facebook.

“When Aaron Johnson jumped on Facebook and challenged the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, bragging he couldn’t be caught despite having multiple felony warrants, our LPD officers said, ‘Challenge accepted,’” the post read.

“Today, that little game ended. Our officers and detectives tracked him down and personally delivered him to the Deputies at the Polk County Jail.

“Nice try, Aaron. Maybe next time… but probably not,” the post concluded.

Polk County deputies had to have the last word.

“You done messed up A-aron! You forgot all the agencies here in Polk work together…………thanks LakelandPD for the find,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

