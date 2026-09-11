Coffee Has No Smell And Dinner Still Tastes Like Cardboard: Dr. McCullough's 30-Day Spike Protocol

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below, which benefits The Western Journal. We appreciate your support!)

Years after COVID, taste comes and goes. Smell is a rumor. And food is something you chew, not something you enjoy.

COVID hit the smell lining in your nose hard. The virus used its spike protein to dock on ACE2, a door found on the support cells that keep the smell sensors working. When those support cells were damaged, the mucus and signaling that carry odor broke down, and smell went flat. Taste probably rode along, because so much of what we call taste is actually smell.

For some people, it cleared in days. For others, it stayed.

Plus, lingering spike proteins and the inflammation they leave behind are one reason the body stays stressed after infection or the shots. Brain fog, low energy, and a dead sense of taste and smell ride along with that load.

Dr. Peter McCullough designed the McCullough Protocol™ to help the body clear those spike proteins. He is Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company, and Ultimate Spike Detox is the bottle built on that protocol. It is made in America.

It is a full 30-day protocol. Two tablets a day with 8 to 12 ounces of water on an empty stomach; 30 servings in the bottle.

The stack starts with 4x nattokinase, plus bromelain and turmeric, with dandelion root, selenium, black seed, and black pepper. In plain English, that is circulation support, protein breakdown, and daily detox support in one morning dose.

People who got Ultimate Spike Detox talk about taste and smell coming back. One buyer had COVID three times and never fully recovered taste and smell for years. After one week on the bottle, that buyer could taste everything again.

Bradford W. wrote that COVID took his taste and smell for five years. On this product, he said it is restoring what was taken.

Another person using the Ultimate Spike Detox said smell was returning enough to catch a few whiffs of coffee brewing in the morning, and that taste was more pronounced. Their pre-COVID feeling came back.

Seventy-one percent of tested customers reported decreased spike levels, and 77% reported energy improvement. The bottle is 4.9 out of 5 from 471 reviews. Some recovered taste and smell within the first week.

Do not take it if you are pregnant, nursing, on blood thinners, or have a bleeding disorder, and stop two weeks before surgery. For everyone else who can take it, the morning is simple: empty stomach, water, two tablets.

A bottle is $89.99 one time, or $80.99 if you subscribe and save.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional health care guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.