Coffee Shop in NYC in Full Retreat After Hateful Attack on Jewish Congressman Backfires in Every Way Possible

Poetica Coffee in New York City claims to be a welcoming place for every guest that walks through the door, but their latest spat with New York Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman shows they aren’t as welcoming as it would seem.

The New York Post reported Goldman made his way into Poetica’s Brooklyn location, and things seemed typical enough until an angry post on social media platform Instagram was made by owner Parviz Mukhamadkulov, who is originally from Uzbekistan.

He decided to lay into Goldman — a Jew who supports Israel — by writing, “Hey Congressman Dan Goldman, we see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee. Do you see how it doesn’t taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?” in an apparent reference to Israel and Gaza.

“See, here at Poetica, we don’t serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between. Too bad we didn’t recognize you right away, or we would have turned you away. We issued you a refund — we don’t need your money (it’s probably coming from AIPAC anyways). Enjoy your loss on Tuesday. Don’t ever come to Poetica.”

The reference to Tuesday refers to New York’s primary elections, where Goldman faces former city Comptroller Brad Lander, who also happens to be Jewish.

Per the New York Post, Poetica refunded the $9.82 the lawmaker spent. Screenshots of the post, along with Goldman’s reply, were posted to social media platform X on Monday.

Truly wild stuff from a local NYC coffee shop — the city has become a very broken place Can’t help but also notice Dan Goldman’s thoroughly dignified response Also wondering @TheLeoTerrell @HarmeetKDhillon if this legal pic.twitter.com/qfyLX7P6Bt — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 22, 2026

Goldman wrote back, “I’m sorry to see this post. The barista could not have been nicer to my 7-yr-old daughter and me — allowing her to use the bathroom even though we had not purchased anything. I made sure to buy a coffee in return for her kindness. I hope you make sure she at least gets the tip she deserved.”

One user noted the great irony found in Poetica’s message. “The website describes Poetica as ‘a cafe where the door doesn’t close on anyone, where tea gets poured before anyone asks who you are.’ I guess they forgot to add ‘unless you’re a Jew.’”

The website describes Poetica as “a cafe where the door doesn’t close on anyone, where tea gets poured before anyone asks who you are.” I guess they forgot to add “unless you’re a Jew” — Zachary Neugut (@ZacharyNeugut) June 22, 2026

Another user noted that their website displays a word in Uzbek, Mehmon, which means “sacred guest” to communicate the welcoming atmosphere. Again, the irony cannot go unnoticed.

SNL like parody from their website @LevineJonathan pic.twitter.com/pAv46iunRr — Dan Silvershein (@DanSilvershein) June 22, 2026

Poetica seems to have completely forgotten their mission statement in this moment.

The same user who posted the Instagram screenshots, Jon Levine of the Washington Free Beacon, posted a screenshot from Poetica’s website inviting guests to “be a part of something greater — a community that values both its history and its future, where the past informs the present and inspires the journey ahead.”

Levine also noted that the Instagram account is now inaccessible.

IG has been taken down Here they arehttps://t.co/ZwcE1poP7R pic.twitter.com/G2X8LXJNnS — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 22, 2026

Unsurprisingly, the offices of New York State Attorney General Letitia James and New York Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani did not comment to the New York Post about the matter.

However, United States Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon condemned the incident.

“Federal law prohibits public accommodations such as coffee shops from discriminating against patrons based on their race, religion, or national origin,” she wrote on X.

She added what happened was “reprehensible” and noted an investigation was underway.

The @CivilRights is aware of the denial of service taunts to @danielsgoldman by Poetica Coffee in Brooklyn. Federal law prohibits public accommodations such as coffee shops from discriminating against patrons based on their race, religion, or national origin. These actions are… https://t.co/reOawYeEzU — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) June 22, 2026

The Instagram is down, the investigation is on, and Poetica’s owner is probably wishing he’d just let Goldman buy a cup of coffee and leave.

Uzbekistan is a majority Muslim country, their history and theology being one that justifies their Jew-hatred.

It’s a prevalent hatred among Muslims given that — you guessed it — Muhammad used his dying breath to put a curse upon Jews and Christians. Compare that to the West’s tolerance.

Jews in New York City clearly need protecting from nihilists, leftists, and Muslims. Goldman can’t even buy a coffee without outraging someone.

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