Cohen Adds Former Clinton Lawyer to Legal Team

By Jack Davis
July 7, 2018 at 9:38am
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s embattled former lawyer, has bolstered his defense team with a crisis management expert who once helped former President Bill Clinton ride out the shock waves caused by the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

“Like most of America, I have been following the matter regarding Michael Cohen with great interest,” said Lanny Davis, a former special counsel member who has also advised high-profile clients facing charges, such as Martha Stewart.

“As an attorney, I have talked to Michael many times in the last two weeks. Then I read his words published on July 2, and I recognized his sincerity,” he said, referencing an interview released by ABC.

“Michael Cohen deserves to tell his side of the story — subject, of course, to the advice of counsel,” Davis said, according to The Daily Caller.

One commentator said the action is significant because it means Cohen is preparing for the ramifications of being charged or cooperating with the federal investigation against him, according to the Daily News.

Cohen is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office possible campaign finance violations and bank fraud, including his actions in the Stormy Daniels case, which involved a $130,000 payout to the former porn star.

“He has to prepare for the possibility that he could be charged,” said former Assistant U.S. Attorney Harry Sandick, currently a defense lawyer at the firm of Patterson, Belknap, Webb and Tyler.

“It would be foolish just to sit around and assume that the pardon is coming,” Sandick said.

Earlier this week, CNN reported that Cohen told friends, whose names were not disclosed in the report, that he did not expect Trump to pardon him.

Are the feds using Michael Cohen to get at Presiden Trump?

“I brought up the pardon, and he said, ‘I don’t think so. I just don’t think so,'” one of Choen’s friends said, according to CNN. “He’s certain in his mind that he has been dismissed.”

In the July 2 interview broadcast by ABC, Cohen said protecting his family has come to supersede his loyalty to Trump.

“My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” he said at the time.

Davis recently authored a book contending that Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to Trump through the missteps committed by former FBI Director James Comey, Politico reported.

Although he comes from the other side of the political spectrum from Trump, Davis can be what Cohen needs, said Joseph diGenova, a former federal prosecutor.

“Very professional, very skilled and articulate public spokesman,” said diGenova. “It sounds like Michael Cohen should use a spokesman and shut up and get off television. That might be the best use of his time.”

Speculation that Cohen may become a witness in investigations targeting the president grew after he removed all references to his association with Trump from his Twitter page.

By Jack Davis
Writer
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer. Writing as "Rusty" Davis, he is a Spur Award-nominated writer whose first two novels, “Wyoming Showdown” and “Black Wind Pass” were published by Five Star Publishing. His next novel, "Rakeheart," will be published in 2018. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.

