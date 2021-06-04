Coke Machines Banned from NC County Buildings for Being Too 'Left-Wing'

Coke went woke and now they’re facing the consequences.

After gaining national attention for its woke racially-based diversity training urging workers to be “less white,” the company’s CEO James Quincey followed suit by criticizing Georgia’s new election law as “unacceptable” and a “step backwards,” according to MSN.

But one North Carolina county is pushing back against Coca-Cola’s left-wing stance on such hot button issues, banning the company’s drink machines in their county commissioners’ office buildings.

“Our Board felt that was the best way to take a stand and express our disappointment in Coca-Cola’s actions, which are not representative of most views of our citizens,” Ed Harris, Surry County, NC’s longest-serving commissioner, wrote in a letter to the company, MSN reported.

“Our Board hopes that other organizations across the country are taking similar stances against Coca-Cola and sincerely wishes that future marketing efforts and comments emanating from your company are more considerate of all your customers’ viewpoints,” he added.

In his letter, Harris was quick to assert the importance of election integrity, an issue the Atlanta-based company — and many others — pushed back against since Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed Republican-backed SB 202 into law in March.

“The left wing in America, they defund, they boycott, they cancel, they tear down statues — all sorts of egregious actions,” Harris said, according to the New York Post.

Still, Harris and many others support efforts to secure America’s elections and prevent illicit absentee and in-person voting practices by requiring photo identification.

“Millions of Americans believe that the last presidential election was not held in a fair manner and that more voter fraud will occur in the future if elections are not more closely monitored and regulated,” Harris added in his letter to Coca-Cola, according to WXII-TV.

Harris also added that reception to the boycott has been generally positive.

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola Consolidated said the bottling company, separate from Coke, reached out to set up a meeting with Surry County commissioners, according to the report.

As we continue to see woke politics pollute businesses and entertainment, we also see the public’s frustration with a politicized market.

Coca-Cola’s recent charades are no exception.

But recent backlash against one of the most influential companies in the world proves no organization is above scrutiny.

In the end, consumers have sway over corporations.

If these corporations wish to politicize their products and services, they can face the consequences of their actions.

After all, it isn’t their place to determine right from wrong.

It’s time for the American right to send a message to woke companies — companies like Coca-Cola — if we want to see any change.

