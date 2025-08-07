Colbert Attacks RFK Jr in Profane Vaccine Rant – But He Might Want to Sit This One Out

Soon-to-be former “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert slung profanity at Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday over his vaccine agenda as the clock winds down on Colbert’s time at CBS.

He may regret spending what little time he has left on air mocking RFK Jr., however, given his history of covering COVID.

RFK plans “to replace the troubled mRNA programs” while cutting hundreds of millions in funding.

“We’re prioritizing the development of safer, broader vaccine strategies, like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms that don’t collapse when viruses mutate,” he said Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

In reaction, Colbert jokingly claimed that he wanted to offer up a “measured, non-partisan” response to Kennedy, before giving him the finger, saying “f*** you, you roid-addled nepo carnie!”

The crowd cheered at the tasteless behavior.

It wasn’t even funny. If Colbert wanted to counter or mock RFK Jr. for the sake of comedy, he should have come up with some better jokes.

Yet this poor performance is indicative of why he’s being cancelled in the first place. His show had devolved into a personal political rant almost every night.

Far-left celebrity guests would spit out Democratic talking points, and any time the narrative was challenged, you could see genuine fear in Colbert’s eyes.

There was the shocking moment when his friend and mentor Jon Stewart tried to explain how COVID originated from a lab in Wuhan, China, and Colbert interrupted him by saying, “We have to take a brief break, Jon.”

How about the time he called CNN “objective” while interviewing host Kaitlan Collins and his audience burst out laughing? The unexpected response caused him to trip over his words as he bumbled through the rest of the segment.

And who could forget when he nervously cut off actress Claire Danes from talking about the intel community “allying itself with journalists.”

Final verdict: He’s a shill for big pharma, big government, and the mainstream media. Or at least he was a shill. Now he’ll be relegated to the bench as a backup player.

Yet his finest hour came when he decided — or was forced — to do a skit where he danced around grown men dressed as needles, telling his audience to get vaccinated back in 2021.

Hey, remember the “Vax Scene” from Colbert’s show? pic.twitter.com/sBuH7zPD2m — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) July 18, 2025

Colbert is the last person anyone should listen to when it comes to science or anything of actual importance.

Odds are, his responses have been crafted and vetted by more powerful people before he even opens his mouth.

His new gig will be portraying a fake news anchor, while he basically plays a caricature of himself on the CBS mystery series “Elsbeth.”

This is much more fitting for someone of Colbert’s stature, and in the end, he won’t have to change a thing.

