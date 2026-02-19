Colbert Catastrophe: FEC Urged to Investigate After Host Lies About Censorship, Raising Millions for Crockett Opponent

The Democratic Party — a stain on the republic for 200 years — has a long history of keeping black people down.

In 1858, for instance, Democrat voters cheered when Democratic Sen. Stephen A. Douglas of Illinois, during the first of his celebrated debates with upstart Republican challenger Abraham Lincoln, declared himself in no uncertain terms as “opposed to negro citizenship in any and every form.”

One hundred and sixty-eight years later, amid another Senate campaign, powerful white men in the Democratic Party remain committed to smothering blacks’ hopes of advancement, prompting one Republican to call for an investigation by the Federal Election Commission.

To summarize the latest controversy involving racist Democrats, on Tuesday, host Stephen Colbert of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” recorded an interview with Democratic state Rep. James Talarico of Texas.

Talarico, a white man, currently finds himself in a Texas U.S. Senate primary battle against Democratic U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, a black woman.

Readers may watch the interview below on YouTube.

The controversy began when the late-night host posted the interview to YouTube rather than airing it on his show.

According to The Guardian, a leftist British news outlet, Colbert made that decision because, in his telling, President Donald Trump’s Federal Communications Commission under chairman Brendan Carr had pressured the network not to air the interview.

CBS, however, had a very different take on Colbert’s decision.

“The Late Show was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico,” CBS said in a statement, per Time. “The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and presented options for how the equal time for other candidates could be fulfilled. The Late Show decided to present the interview through its YouTube channel with on-air promotion on the broadcast rather than potentially providing the equal time options.”

In other words, under FCC rules, Colbert might have had to provide equal time to Talarico’s opponents. According to CBS, the host chose not to do so.

On Wednesday’s show, a livid Colbert — a man in the final three months of his contract to even be on the air — fired back at the network. Readers may watch that spectacle in the YouTube video below.

Note that nowhere in that narcissistic performance did Colbert deny that he made the choice not to air the interview, nor did he explain why he is suddenly loath to have Jasmine Crockett on his show during the Democratic primary campaign. (He pointed out that he’s had her on twice already.)

Clearly, he was hoping to benefit the Talarico campaign without offering Crockett a chance to strengthen herself in the race.

In short, two privileged white men (to use some of the left’s favorite disparaging words) were working together to destroy the dreams of a black woman.

Meanwhile, according to Houston Public Media, Colbert’s decision to characterize the Talarico interview as “censored” by the Trump administration — a lie by everyone’s accounting except Colbert’s — helped Talarico’s campaign raise $2.5 million in 24 hours.

In light of that fundraising haul, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr suggested Talarico and Colbert engaged in a hoax to hype the “censored” interview — and Talarico’s campaign.

“You had a Democrat candidate who understood the way the news media works and he took advantage of all the viewers’ prior conceptions to run a hoax, apparently for the purpose of raising money and getting clicks,” the FCC chair said, according to Time.

“I think yesterday was a perfect encapsulation of why the American people have more trust in gas station sushi than they do in the national news media.”

Needless to say, the Colbert-Talarico “hoax” had an adverse effect on Crockett’s campaign.

“I did not get a request from the Colbert show to go on,” Crockett told MS NOW’s Jen Psaki on Tuesday, as Fox News reported.

🚨 Jasmine Crockett: “We actually received a phone call a little bit earlier today—they explained that they actually told CBS that they could go ahead and move forward with the interview of James Talarico. They just needed to offer me equal time…”pic.twitter.com/11VdZU2Itg — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 18, 2026

In other words, CBS, the FCC, and Crockett all told one version of the story. Only Colbert told the other version.

That sure makes it sound like the Colbert show engaged in election interference on Talarico’s behalf.

“I’m calling for an FEC [Federal Elections Commission] investigation,” conservative podcaster Benny Johnson told Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt in another clip posted to X.

“Federal Elections Commission should really look into how Stephen Colbert manipulated and hoaxed James Talarico into the number one fundraising position in Texas right now.”

Johnson added that “it seems” Colbert himself “launched” the “scheme” to elevate Talarico at Crockett’s expense.

I’m calling on the FEC to immediately investigate Stephen Colbert over his James Talarico interview hoax CBS admitted he lied — it was a stunt to boost fundraising numbers There was no censorship Colbert used broadcast airwaves for election interference Hold him accountable pic.twitter.com/txpPejXGbM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 19, 2026

Will racist white Democrats never stop scheming against Americans of color?

In related news, earlier this week The New York Times acknowledged that Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez embarrassed herself in Europe.

That remarkable development, coupled with the Colbert-Talarico hoax, suggests that white Democrats have had enough.

They will no longer prop up moronic candidates simply because the candidates have darker skin. Understandably, they have no desire to repeat their experience with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Truth be told, in a statewide election in Texas, Crockett might be a bigger albatross around Democrats’ necks than Harris was in the 2024 presidential race. No one will confuse either of them with Cicero. And Crockett, much like the white Democrats, has a long history of racism.

That means, however, that Democrats never really took their own diversity, equity, and inclusion rhetoric seriously. After all, how can you take something seriously if you refuse to apply it to yourself?

At least now Crockett might have learned her lesson. The Democrats, led by Colbert and Talarico, want to win at all costs. If that means they must play dirty tricks that allow them to jettison the black woman, then so be it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.