Colbert, Fallon and Kimmel Will Fume After Watching 15-Second Super Bowl Ad Fox News Secured

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld will star in his own Super Bowl commercial on Sunday as the network promotes its late-night TV “king” to a large national audience.

Gutfeld’s eponymous 11 p.m. ET show has been trouncing the woke network competition at ABC, CBS and NBC.

Now, the co-host of “The Five” and “Gutfeld!” will see himself as TV royalty in a commercial that has already been released online, but is set to air on Sunday.

In the 15-second ad, which features frequent “Gutfeld!” guests Kat Timpf and Tyrus, the host takes a throne to be anointed the “new king of late night” while holding a staff and wearing a crown.

In the short spot, Timpf declares herself a “beautiful maiden” while Tyrus sizes up his suit of armor and asks, “Is this cultural appropriation?”

Gutfeld says, “Hello, America!” as if he is about to launch into a soliloquy. The host is then cut off as he is told to wrap it up due to the steep price of Super Bowl ads.

Alex Weprin with The Hollywood Reporter noted that the Super Bowl is airing on Fox and said it is common for networks that host the big game to run “house ads” to promote their content to potential new viewers.

In this case, Fox saw “Gutfeld!” fit for wider promotion, which makes sense. The network is simply striking while the iron is hot.

“The choice to promote ‘Gutfeld!’ suggests that Fox sees the show as a priority at the corporate level, and one with potential crossover appeal to the non-Fox News viewers who may be watching the game,” Weprin wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Gutfeld’s show finished strong in 2022, just behind CBS’ Stephen Colbert in total viewers. Gutfeld attracted more average viewers throughout the year than Jimmy Fallon on NBC and Jimmy Kimmel on ABC.

“Gutfeld!” actually won the final five months of last year over all three shows, despite airing on cable. “The Late Show,” “The Tonight Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” are each broadcast for free for anyone who can afford a one-time purchase of a $10 antenna.

Fox’s big bet on Gutfeld signifies the company thinks his show has yet to hit its ceiling. In the current landscape of late-night TV, that could be the right decision.

Colbert is essentially a spokesman for Big Pharma and has transformed David Letterman’s once-popular show into a mouthpiece for the radical left. Fallon is stale and unfunny while Kimmel is equal parts crude and depressing.

That leaves more room for a show that focuses on garnering laughter from viewers who are starved for entertainment.

Perhaps the sky is the limit for Gutfeld. It certainly appears as though Fox executives have faith in him.

