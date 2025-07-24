Colbert Isn't Handling Being Cancelled Very Well: Launches Vile Trump Attack On-Air

There are two equally effective ways of dealing with smug liberals in the midst of a tantrum.

First, mock their childish behavior and make them feel their impotence. Second, remind them that their own decisions to shill for the establishment set them on the path to oblivion.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” which was recently cancelled by CBS after hemorrhaging tens of millions of dollars in losses, host Stephen Colbert, an establishment propagandist masquerading as a late-night comedian, made a juvenile joke at President Donald Trump’s expense.

The joke stemmed from the Wall Street Journal’s most recent salvo on Trump’s connection to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. On Wednesday, the Journal reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi informed the president in May that his “name appeared multiple times” in Epstein-related files.

Everyone already knew that, of course. But liberals and other Trump haters have gleefully latched onto the Epstein controversy as the latest opportunity to smear a president who keeps beating them and making them look ridiculous in the process.

Speaking of ridiculous, Colbert set up his joke by noting that hundreds of other names also appeared in those files.

“Of course,” the host said, “names like Donald Trump; Donald John Trump; Donald J. Trump; Donny Trump; Donald Trump Jr.’s Father; Big Daddy Bronzer, aka The Donald; and a mystery man known only as ‘Micro Penis DJT.'”

Colbert, of course, suffers from one of the most acute cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome ever observed. One can imagine, therefore, how much hatred festers inside the comedian-turned-propagandist.

After all, nothing defines liberals more than their shared belief in their own importance. By cancelling Colbert’s show, CBS shattered that illusion.

Moreover, Trump publicly celebrated the cancellation. Liberals coped by blaming the president for CBS’ decision.

To find an analogy for Colbert’s situation, one might recall the 1989 film “Lean on Me,” starring Morgan Freeman.

In that film, Freeman portrayed Joe Clark, the real-life, no-nonsense principal of a failing, majority-black high school plagued by crime.

Charged with cleaning up the school, Clark made a number of hard-nosed yet controversial decisions, such as putting chains and locks on the school’s doors, which prompted a visit from the angry white fire chief, whom Clark’s security team denied entry to the building.

In one scene, Clark explained to one of his employees how he imagined the fire chief’s reaction.

“You know what he’s saying right now?” Clark said. “‘Black bastard can’t throw me out!’ You know where he’s saying it? Out in the parking lot.”

Colbert is the fire chief.

“Dang you, ‘Micro-Penis’ Trump! You can’t throw me out!” Colbert effectively said. You know where and when he said it? On his way out the door after CBS cancelled his failing show.

Another thing to keep in mind about Colbert is that actual leftists also despise him.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, for instance, one self-described socialist called out the late-night host for his legendarily cringe-worthy “The Vax Scene” skit, during which Colbert abandoned all pretense and embraced his role as a shill for the establishment by promoting the COVID vaccine.

The vomit inducing “vaccine” segment from the Stephen Colbert show Meanwhile liberals are pretending Colbert was fired because he was speaking truth to power 😂 pic.twitter.com/6gKWISG2GD — Revolutionary Blackout🥋 (@SocialistMMA) July 23, 2025

Leftist comedian Jimmy Dore blasted Colbert for “spewing partisan slop to a partisan audience, the least courageous & most hackneyed thing you can do as a comedian.”

Colbert wasn’t speaking truth to power, he was spewing partisan slop to a partisan audience,,the least courageous & most hackneyed thing you can do as a comedian. He went from “Great” to “Willing Establishment Tool” in one job change. That’s the story here: https://t.co/MYrv6igzpv — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) July 24, 2025

In sum, by siding with the establishment, Colbert ensured his own demise. But at least he has seventh-grade jokes to console him as he contemplates his own irrelevance.

