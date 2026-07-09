Colbert Reportedly 'Heartbroken' After CBS Firing: 'This Wasn't Just a Job – It Was His Identity'

Cue the world’s tiniest violin.

According to Naughty but Nice, a Substack account run by entertainment-gossip journalist Rob Shuter, longtime late-night fixture Stephen Colbert has felt “heartbroken” since the final episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” aired on May 21.

“This wasn’t just a job — it was his identity,” a source told Shuter. “Stephen poured everything into that show. Losing it has hit him hard.”

Colbert reportedly has kept to himself in recent weeks. He even appeared glum at the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding over the weekend, Shuter reported.

“He’s always been the one holding everyone else together,” a second source told Shuter. “Now he’s the one who needs time. He’s stepped away to figure out what comes next.”

In July 2025, amid serious financial losses, CBS announced Colbert’s show would not be returning after its season ended this year, bringing to a close a run that started in 2015.

Do you feel sorry for Colbert? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (86 Votes)

The comedian-turned-establishment-propagandist then spent the next 10 months doing what he had done for a decade: Attacking President Donald Trump.

In fact, even some liberals viewed the months-long, Trump-hating farewell tour as tiresome.

The president, however, got the last laugh.

Of course, readers of The Western Journal and other conservatives have long considered Colbert simply a shill for the liberal establishment.

For instance, who can forget “The Vax-Scene“? In one of the most cringe-inducing skits in television history, Colbert and a bunch of dancers dressed as syringes pushed the COVID-19 shot.

In other words, conservatives already recognize Colbert as a nauseating dweeb who sold his soul to the world’s worst people.

His post-firing misery, however, qualifies as real news — real and delicious.

In fact, it calls to mind a scene from legendary Christian author C.S. Lewis’ 1945 novel, “The Great Divorce.”

Early in the novel, where Lewis imagines a bus ride from Hell to Heaven, a fellow passenger tells him that two men he knew had made the 15,000-year journey to see a house that Napoleon Bonaparte had built in Hell. When Lewis asks if the men had seen the former French emperor, the passenger replies in the affirmative.

“Walking up and down-up and down all the time-left-right, left-right-never stopping for a moment,” the passenger says of Napoleon’s behavior in the afterlife. “The two chaps watched him for about a year and he never rested. And muttering to himself all the time. ‘It was Soult’s fault. It was Ney’s fault. It was Josephine’s fault. It was the fault of the Russians. It was the fault of the English.’ Like that all the time. Never stopped for a moment. A little, fat man and he looked kind of tired. But he didn’t seem able to stop it.”

If Colbert hopes to avoid a similar fate, he should forget he ever heard of Trump.

Instead, he should look in the mirror with only one thought: “You did this to yourself.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.