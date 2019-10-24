SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Cold Case Solved: 35 Years After Woman Was Strangled Walking Home, Police Identify Killer

By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 24, 2019 at 7:55am
Print

After 35 years, investigators in Milwaukee have identified the man who they believe killed 18-year-old Traci Hammerberg thanks to modern advances in genetic genealogy.

After Hammerberg went out partying one night with friends, she left around midnight on Dec. 15, 1984, to walk almost four miles back to her Port Washington, Wisconsin, home.

The following morning her body was found in a driveway, partially stripped of clothes.

She had been raped, strangled and beaten over the head with a metallic object, according to WITI.

At the time, investigators were able to get a DNA profile from semen found on Hammerberg’s body, but it didn’t help them identify a suspect at the time.

TRENDING: Schiff Flees as Fed-Up GOP Lawmakers Storm Secure Impeachment Hearing Room

For decades, this heartbreaking rape and murder remained unsolved.

Earlier this month, however, investigators were able to reanalyze the DNA profile built in 1984 to help identify the man they believe was responsible.

Investigators began comparing the unidentified DNA sample to those in genealogy databases in March, according to NBC News.

Genetic genealogy helps investigators take unidentified DNA samples and trace the unknown suspect’s family tree.

Investigators identified a second cousin of the unidentified murderer and began eliminating other families members based on who would have been in the Port Washington area at the time of the crime.

Eventually, their investigation led them to a Wisconsin man named Phillip Cross; he would have been 21 years old at the time of Hammerberg’s murder.

RELATED: 'E.T.' Star Henry Thomas Arrested for Alleged DUII

Authorities were able to confirm their suspicions by comparing the DNA sample from 1984 to a DNA card created for Cross after he died at 48 of a drug overdose in 2012.

At the time of the murder, Cross was working the graveyard shift at Rexnord Plastics. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office believes Hammerberg accepted a ride from him on her way home from the party.

They think Cross, who had a history of violent outbursts, was upset after Hammerberg refused his sexual advances which led him into a violent rage where he raped and killed her.

Hammerberg’s case is among the many cases genetic genealogy has been instrumental in closing as of late. Others include a 27-year-old murder in Washington and a 51-year-old murder in South Dakota.

“I wanted to face Traci’s murderer. We didn’t have that opportunity,” Ozaukee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said, according to WITI.

“He was able to live his life afterwards. He had children. Traci didn’t have that opportunity. He stole that from her.”

Lorri Sell, Traci’s sister, told WITI she and her family are thankful authorities never gave up on her sister’s case and finally brought them some closure.

“I know that Traci is up there and she is looking down on all of us and is happy with us,” she said.

“I never ever have stopped thinking of my sister. I also think what she would be like today. She would have been an awesome aunt to my daughter Rebecca,” Sell said. “She was one of the nicest people that anyone could know.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Barber Moves Chair Outside To Help Keep Age 7 Boy with Autism Calm During Haircut
Survey: Parents Increasingly Letting Technology Come Between Them and Their Kids
Customer with Disability Says McDonald's Employees Kicked Him Out Because of Smelly Service Dog
Police Identify Body of Missing Mother Who Vanished 9 Years Ago
Cross Miraculously Survives After Tornado Tears Roof Off Church
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×