Share
Lifestyle

Cold Case Solved? New Suspect Revealed 22 Years After Savage Killing of 13-Year-Old Girl

 By Amanda Thomason  December 1, 2021 at 4:06pm
Share

The family of 13-year-old Minerliz “Minnie” Soriano has waited 22 years for what took place on Monday, when an arrest was finally made in her cold case.

Minnie went missing on Feb. 24, 1999. A very responsible and diligent young woman, Minnie usually picked up her 7-year-old sister Nadia from school and the two would make the 30-minute journey home together, according to Medium.

When Nadia arrived home by herself, her family knew something was wrong. They searched the area and alerted the police, but they were assured over and over again that Minnie was probably just hanging out with friends — though her family knew that wasn’t like her.



Three days later, a homeless man found the teen’s body in a dumpster behind a store. She’d been strangled and stuffed into plastic trash bags.

Trending:
I Miss Melania: Jill Biden Unveils Horrible Christmas Decorations for White House

For 22 years, her killer went free — but that whole time, her death haunted now-retired NYPD detective Malcolm Reiman, who was involved with the case since it began.

“There was DNA present on the victim, and it was an unknown donor, which means the person is not identified,” he told CBS2. “He’s not in any known database.”

Years later, when familial DNA testing was developed, Reiman urged the department to pursue that route.



“If the perpetrator’s relatives are in the database, it will actually indicate that the relative is in the database,” he said.

So they did. And they found a suspect.

“When familial DNA search was introduced, familial DNA searching is a deliberate search using specialized software for a relative,” the commanding officer of the NYPD Forensic Investigative Unit, Emanuel Katranakis, said. “So we searched this particular DNA profile, and as a result, we had a forensic familial DNA search hit to the father of the defendant.”

On Monday, police arrested 49-year-old Joseph Martinez of New Rochelle and charged him with murder. Martinez apparently has an online persona, “Jupiter Joe,” and has actively been teaching kids about astronomy.

Martinez has pleaded not guilty, and the family still has plenty of questions. What was the motive? Why Minnie? Hopefully they will have their answers soon.

Related:
Alec Baldwin Now Denying He Shot Halyna Hutchins: 'I Would Never Point a Gun at Anyone and Pull a Trigger'

“We never forget what happened, because she is still in our heart,” Amelia Soriano, Minnie’s aunt, told WABC-TV.



“She was a very sweet child, so happy,” Soriano said, according to the New York Post. “She danced, she sang, she told stories, she was full of love.”

“We don’t want her to be remembered as like, she’s this little girl who was found in the Bronx,” another relative, Destiny Soriano, told News 12 Bronx.

“We don’t want her to be known as a dumpster Bronx case. We want her to rest in peace. We want her name to be known as justice, as awareness, as hope …”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Cold Case Solved? New Suspect Revealed 22 Years After Savage Killing of 13-Year-Old Girl
Look Inside: Site of Horrific Murder Quietly Changes Hands Again
Stranger Saves Teen Hit by Car, Then Disappears
High School Construction Class Builds Amazing Gift for Wheelchair-Bound Boy
Teen's Alleged Killer Finally Revealed After Victim Was Abducted, Raped and Killed 40 Years Ago
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!