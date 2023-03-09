Colin Kaepernick Throws His White Adoptive Parents Under the Bus, Accuses Them of Perpetuating Racism

Perhaps this story hits me particularly hard because I am a father to a biracial child, but seriously: Colin Kaepernick is an awful, pathetic ingrate of a son.

It is so wholly contemptible (and on-brand) for the former NFL quarterback to do this, however, it really shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Grifters have to grift, and Kaepernick’s largely anti-American grift has kept chugging along despite the erstwhile quarterback not having thrown an NFL pass since Jan. 1, 2017.

That grift, typically rife with manufactured racial grievances, has finally gotten so big, it’s practically engulfed everything in Kaepernick’s orbit — including his white, adoptive parents.

This time around, that grift has taken on the form of a comic book. Titled “Change the Game,” the book was penned by Kaepernick and Eve L. Ewing, and released on March 2.

The first 21 pages of the book are available for preview, and it’s every bit the far-left dreck you would expect from Team Kaepernick.

But even in just the first chunk available online, it’s pretty obvious that Kaepernick didn’t spend all that much time — or didn’t care enough to — providing much nuance to what was surely a complicated relationship between white adoptive parents and a biracial adopted child.

Take, for example, the panels on page 12 of the preview.

It depicts Kaepernick’s parents, particularly his father, as ignorant and angry white people. When Kaepernick’s father is depicted offering to get his son a haircut, young Kaepernick storms out of the kitchen while telling his confused parents that he’s growing his hair out and getting cornrows.

Does Colin Kaepernick owe his parents an apology? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (297 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

“He’s getting what rolls?” Kaepernick’s mother asked.

Just a few short pages later, the top panel of page 16 depicts a dinner table conversation between Kaepernick’s parents (his father’s face flush with anger) after the future San Francisco 49er got those cornrows.

“We want to support your decisions, and of course it’s your hair,” Kaepernick’s mom said in the comic panel. “But we just don’t want you to look like…”

“… Unprofessional,” the father interjected.

“… Like a little thug,” the mother continued. “You need to cut your hair.”

Kaepernick doubled down on this ungrateful portrayal of his parents — who, again, chose to adopt this child and raise him with love — in an interview with CBS News.

“Despite their love for him, Kaepernick said he encountered challenging situations which led him to understand the importance of sharing that racism can occur within one’s own household,” CBS noted in its fawning coverage of Kaepernick.

Sorry, but that needs to be debunked immediately. Racism in his household? What?

Did Kaepernick spend his afternoons after school picking cotton? Did his parents call him the n-word? Was he ever abused because he was half-black?

Definitely no; assuredly no; absolutely not, for those curious.

“I know my parents loved me, but there were still very problematic things that I went through. I think it was important to show, ‘No, this can happen in your own home.’ And how do we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated,” Kaepernick told CBS.

If the glowing example of “racism” that Kaepernick is going to slander his parents with is going to involve his hair, he is so wrong and misguided to do that.

First of all, a better son than Kaepernick may have tried to explain to his parents that his hair needs different upkeep and care than their hair. Using an honest mistake, or lack of knowledge, to paint your parents as racist is reprehensible on so many levels.

Second, parents wanting their children to look well-kept and clean is hardly some novel injustice that Kaepernick had to brave in his adolescence.

News flash: Every Korean parent has told their son to get a dang haircut at one point or another. That doesn’t mean it’s racist.

And to be clear, this is not to absolve bad parents from criticisms from their children.

When it clearly states to “Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the LORD your God is giving you” in Exodus 20:12, that doesn’t mean to pretend that your parents are perfect and without criticism.

But a bare-bones minimum interpretation of Exodus 20:12 is that you shouldn’t publicly humiliate and shame your (now elderly) parents over completely trivial events that happened literally decades ago.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.