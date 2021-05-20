Combined Shape
Commentary
Commentary
Rockets launched toward Israel from the northern Gaza Strip and response from the Israeli missile defense system known as the Iron Dome leave streaks through the sky on Friday in Gaza City, Gaza.
Rockets launched toward Israel from the northern Gaza Strip and response from the Israeli missile defense system known as the Iron Dome leave streaks through the sky on Friday in Gaza City, Gaza. (Fatima Shbair / Getty Images)
COMMENTARY

Collateral Damage? 1 in 5 Palestinian Rockets Fired at Israel Land in Gaza, Israeli Officer Says

Cameron ArcandMay 19, 2021 at 5:51pm
The Israel-Palestine conflict has resulted in collateral damage in both Israel and Gaza, with the military capabilities of Hamas becoming increasingly questionable.

An Israeli military officer told The Associated Press that out of the 700 rockets fired by Hamas targeting Israel on Wednesday night, about one-fifth of them wound up in Gaza.

For the hundreds of other rockets, the Israeli military’s Iron Dome system has had a 90 percent success rate intercepting them before they have a chance to reach the ground, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Hamas originally began firing rockets into Israel amidst fighting in East Jerusalem regarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque earlier this month after Israeli police got involved in the clashes.

Israel and Hamas are now constantly firing rockets back and forth at one another, resulting in widespread calls for a ceasefire.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that his country is “determined to continue this operation until its aim is met”, according to the AP.

Hamas’s strategy seems to be drastically different, at least in the sense of public messaging, than that of the Israel Defense Forces.

The Jewish State’s military has repeatedly said that it is only aiming for specifics targets and is trying to avoid civilians, at least in theory.

“The underground facility collapsed, causing the civilian houses’ foundations above them to collapse as well, leading to unintended casualties,” the spokesperson’s office for the IDF said, according to Business Insider, about 42 civilian casualties on Sunday.

The conflict in the region has even stirred up heated debate within the United States, as Israel receives billions in foreign aid from the federal government, and President Joe Biden’s administration recently also secured funding for Palestine in the amount of over $200 million.

Several left-wing politicians have called on Congress and Biden to re-examine the nation’s relationship with Israel, while many Republicans and moderate Democrats have taken the opposite stance.

“The devastation in Gaza is unconscionable. We must urge an immediate ceasefire. The killing of Palestinians and Israelis must end. We must also take a hard look at nearly $4 billion a year in military aid to Israel. It is illegal for U.S. aid to support human rights violations,” independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted Sunday.

Senate Republicans even introduced a resolution to fully back Israel in the ongoing conflict Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the fighting in the Middle East seems to have no end in sight. And while calls for de-escalation by American leaders are fine in theory, they aren’t doing much practical good.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
