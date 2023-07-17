Colleagues Mourn CBS Meteorologist After She Dies Suddenly Not Long After Being On Air

A veteran meteorologist who had served New York City for years died suddenly and unexpectedly over the weekend, her employer announced.

WCBS-TV announced on Sunday that award-winning meteorologist, Elise Finch, died at age 51 in a New York City-area hospital.

The station did not disclose her cause of death but remembered her fondly in a statement about her passing.

It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of our beloved colleague, Elise Finch. Our hearts are broken. Join us in keeping Elise’s husband Graig and daughter Grace in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. https://t.co/TL8pHUrlTT — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) July 17, 2023

“It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of our beloved Elise Dione Finch Henriques,” WCBS said in a statement. “Elise has been a friend and team member at WCBS for 16 years.”

Finch first joined the station in 2007 as a weekend meteorologist.

Last September, Finch was promoted to mornings alongside anchors Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge.

“Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work,” WCBS said. “She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon.”

The New York CBS News affiliate concluded, “Elise married her true love Graig Henriques, who she met at CBS New York … They have a beautiful daughter named Grace, and we always treasured the stories she would tell us about her wonderful life as a mother. Truly, every day was a good day when we were with Elise, and we will miss her dearly.”

Finch died sometime after Friday’s broadcast.

A number of her former colleagues, including Wragge, remembered her in tributes posted on Twitter.

“My heart is broken. Our team will never be the same. No one matched musical wits better. I’ll miss you much,” Wragge wrote.

My heart is broken. Our team will never be the same. No one matched musical wits better. I’ll miss you much. ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/Lp2zP60GZu — Chris Wragge (@ChrisWragge) July 17, 2023

Anchor Jessica Moore described Finch as “fiercely loyal” and a “consummate professional.”

“But above all she was completely devoted to her family, especially her daughter Grace. I love you so much, my friend. Heaven now has an angel like no other,” Moore said in a tribute online.

Elise was fiercely loyal to those she loved, a straight shooter, a consummate professional, and made me laugh until I cried. But above all she was completely devoted to her family, especially her daughter Grace. I love you so much, my friend. Heaven now has an angel like no other pic.twitter.com/tczwxgTXGT — Jessica Moore (@JessicaMooreTV) July 16, 2023

Network reporter Tony Aiello posted a video tribute to the late meteorologist.

“Elise Finch loved music. The song of her life deserved many more verses,” he wrote. “Her gifts were many, and so too the lives she touched. My deepest condolences to Graig and little Grace, her parents and sister, and all our CBS2 family.”

Elise Finch loved music. The song of her life deserved many more verses.

Her gifts were many, and so too the lives she touched.

My deepest condolences to Graig and little Grace, her parents and sister, and all our CBS2 family. pic.twitter.com/VASGsIrnEO — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) July 17, 2023

Finch worked in a number of smaller markets before she joined WCBS in New York City and spent time in Phoenix, Ohio and Minnesota, Variety reported.

