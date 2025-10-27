College Adviser Charged with Murder After Girlfriend and 4-Day-Old Baby Are Found Dead

A college community has been rocked after one of its advisers has been charged with a grisly murder.

Tragedy struck the University at Buffalo community after Kidane Haile, a 30-year-old adviser, was indicted on charges of murdering his girlfriend before an apartment fire.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Haile was arraigned on Thursday.

He is facing one count of second-degree murder.

“It is alleged that on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at approximately 8:35 a.m., the Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire in the first-floor apartment of a multi-family residence on the 400 block of Norwood Avenue,” the DA’s office states. “The victims, an adult female and a newborn baby, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The defendant was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was hospitalized for several days to receive treatment for smoke inhalation.

“The defendant is accused of intentionally causing the death of his girlfriend, 29-year-old Kathleen ‘Katie’ Carrig, inside of their shared apartment. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the manner of death was homicide caused by asphyxia due to strangulation.”

Tragically, the couple’s 4-day-old son, Noah Carrig, also died.

The cause of the young child’s death is still under investigation.

“We are saddened by tragic death of this young mother and her newborn baby,” District Attorney Mike Keane said. “While this case remains an active investigation, my office has secured an indictment against this defendant who is accused of intentionally killing his girlfriend before the fire.

⚠️WARNING: This post describes domestic violence, murder, and arson involving an infant. A Buffalo, New York man has been charged with murdering his girlfriend after she and their four-day-old newborn son were found dead following an apartment fire. Kidane Haile, 30, is accused… pic.twitter.com/9gr3G6kob6 — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) October 27, 2025

“We are committed to a thorough examination of the evidence and anticipate filing additional charges against the accused.

“My thoughts remain with the family of these victims as we continue to seek answers and justice.”

According to the UB student paper, The Spectrum, Haile was a financial adviser at the school.

The school itself, meanwhile, put out a statement that also offered counseling services to any students or faculty who had been impacted by the tragedy.

“Although the university cannot comment on specific personnel matters, UB has a robust disciplinary process in place to address instances where an employee may have engaged in criminal activity,” the school said.

Haile has pleaded not guilty. He was also held without bail.

He faces 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted.

