College Basketball Coach-Turned ESPN Personality Dies at 47

Former college basketball coach, star point guard, and sports broadcaster Chris Spatola died suddenly on Monday at age 47.

Spatola was a four-year starter at West Point for Army’s basketball squad in the late 1990s and early 2000s, ESPN reported. He then served on active duty from 2002 to 2007 and was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Spatola was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal for exceptional combat performance and the Army Commendation Medal for outstanding leadership.

He later served as an assistant coach at Duke University under his legendary father-in-law, Coach Mike Krzyzewski, from 2007 to 2012.

He joined ESPN in 2015, providing color commentary and analysis of basketball games, establishing a stellar reputation.

“Chris Spatola brought a unique perspective to ESPN’s college basketball coverage, shaped by his experiences as a student-athlete, Army veteran, coach and broadcaster,” the network said in a statement.

“He was thoughtful, prepared and passionate about the sport, earning the respect of colleagues, coaches, players and fans alike. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

During his time under hall-of-fame Coach K, the Blue Devils won the 2010 national championship and took home four ACC tournament titles.

Additionally, he served as a court coach for the gold-medal-winning U.S. basketball team at the 2008 Olympics.

“There are no words to adequately express our heartbreak over the loss of our beloved Chris Spatola,” Duke said in a statement. “Chris served our country, was a devoted husband and father, and was such an important part of our family.”

Army also honored him with a post on X that read, “With heavy hearts this morning, we mourn the passing of Army Basketball alum Chris Spatola ‘02. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Be Thou at Peace.”

With heavy hearts this morning, we mourn the passing of Army Basketball alum Chris Spatola ‘02. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Be Thou at Peace. pic.twitter.com/UIN40YNDgT — Army Men’s Basketball (@ArmyWP_MBB) September 23, 2026

Spatola’s personal website listed his life experiences that included his playing days, military service, and career in public speaking.

He gave keynote addresses and served as master of ceremonies for a number of occasions and gatherings.

Jane Baer, senior vice president at the V Foundation for Cancer Research, hailed his public speaking as down-to-earth while praising his positive attitude.

“As the Master of Ceremonies for the annual V Foundation Wine Celebration, Chris Spatola effortlessly connects with the gala audience with his infectious energy and passion for the cause,” she wrote.

Baer added, “The importance of setting the tone for an evening of funding critical cancer research is seamlessly achieved by Chris, whose engagement is insightful, humorous and establishes an excitement of what’s to come in the program. Chris is also adept at stepping in at a moment’s notice to keep the evening moving with a positive spirit that resonates with the crowd and leaves a lasting impression for all involved.”

Michael Ulku-Steiner, Head of School at Durham Academy wrote, “Chris adds energy to any room he enters. His combination of earnestness, humor, vulnerability and passion has made him an annual hit as a guest lecturer in my Mission-Driven Life course.”

“His Spatola Basketball Camps have a similar blend of intensity, storytelling, character-building and fun,” he concluded. “Chris tells it like it is – and cares deeply about making it better.”

Spatola leaves behind his wife, Jamie, and three children.

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