College Basketball Player at Center of Taunting Controversy Is Now Furious at Jill Biden

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese exploded in anger at the idea of sharing a White House appearance with the team the Tigers defeated to win the NCAA championship.

Reese helped propel LSU to a 102-85 win over Iowa on Sunday — and became the vortex of controversy after she was criticized as “classless” for taunting Iowa star Caitlin Clark as the game was winding down.

Reese mocked Clark with wrestling star John Cena’s “You can’t see me” hand motion — something Clark had done earlier in the tournament — and made a show of pointing to the ring finger on her right hand to indicate that she would be wearing a national championship ring.

The angry response to Reese’s taunting and subsequent cries of a double standard based on race dominated Twitter on Sunday.

Enter first lady Jill Biden, who suggested during a Monday appearance in Denver that both teams should make the traditional champions’ visit to the White House.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game,” she said, according to The Associated Press.

“A JOKE,” Reese tweeted in response to the idea.



She also shared tweets that supported her position. One came from teammate Alexis Morris, who asked former first lady Michelle Obama to invite LSU to her house.

“Michelle OBAMA can we (LSU NATIONAL CHAMPS) come celebrate our win at your house?” she wrote.

ESPN commentation Stephen A. Smith said Biden’s suggestion was “bad.”

“I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the First Lady, but you are 1000% correct. That is a bad suggestion. Runner-ups don’t get invited to the White House. Why are we trying to change it now? I completely agree with you, Angel,” he wrote.

Others brought race into the conversation.

Jill Biden Wants to Invite Caitlin Clark and Iowa to White House to Celebrate LSU Championship; This is Quite Possibly The Dumbest Thing I Have Ever Heard, and The First Lady Should Really Think At Why This Even Came Out of Her Mouth (Video) https://t.co/at1ltLJUyR pic.twitter.com/uNPKhUqLJk — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) April 3, 2023

If Iowa had won, you think the Bidens would be inviting LSU? Of course not… Whiteness is a helluva drug! https://t.co/6GQV8ZDnGl — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) April 4, 2023

No Ma’am! When Black women win a national championship, they should not be forced to share the stage with the losing team. Black women are the most loyal constituency of the Democratic Party. The White House needs to walk this back as soon as possible.https://t.co/0dqZ2NVShm — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 4, 2023

Some mocked the first lady for fanning the flames of a divisive situation.

The country has been going through a 24 hour sports race war and Jill Biden is here with gasoline can and holding the hand of the losing white girl. Just LOL… LMFAO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 3, 2023

Still laughing about Jill Biden sparking off a race war over offering a losing girl’s basketball team a participation trophy. The professional race baiters are having a field day. Reap it, Biden’s. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 4, 2023

The AP said Iowa did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a possible White House invitation.

