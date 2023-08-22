Share
Then University of Houston forward Reggie Chaney celebrates after his teammate scored against Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Feb. 6, 2022.
Then University of Houston forward Reggie Chaney celebrates after his teammate scored against Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Feb. 6, 2022. (Jeff Dean / AP)

College Basketball Star Dies at Age 23, Days Before He Was Supposed to Begin His Professional Career

 By Johnathan Jones  August 22, 2023 at 8:20am
A former college basketball standout has died at the age of 23 just days before he was set to embark on a professional career, according to numerous reports.

Reggie Chaney, who finished a productive career at the University of Houston this past season — in which he was named the 2022-23 AAC Sixth Man of the Year — reportedly died suddenly but no cause of death has been announced.

A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Chaney attended high school at the Findlay Prep academy in Henderson, Nevada.

After graduation, he played for two seasons for the University of Arkansas. In 2020, the 6’8” forward transferred to Houston.

During the 2022-2023 season, he started one game for the Cougars and played in 35, according to the school.

He averaged three points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game before he graduated.

Chaney averaged 4.8 points and 3.4 points per game during two seasons with the Razorbacks as a freshman and sophomore.

Arkansas basketball operations director and former coach Matt Zimmerman expressed sadness at the player’s death in comments to Whole Hog Sports.

“It’s devastating news,” Zimmerman said. “It breaks your heart that he’s passed away at such a young age.”

Has there been a rise in the number of young athletes dying?

Zimmerman concluded, “It seems like yesterday he came on his official visit. I just can’t believe he’s gone already.”

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson also commented on Chaney in comments to Joseph Duarte with The Houston Chronicle.

“Reggie is like that penny (at the convenience store), when you need him he’s there,” he said.

Sampson described Chaney as his “security blanket” in comments shared by KHOU.

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said he was “shocked and saddened” to learn of Chaney’s death.

Chaney shared photos of his graduation in a post on Instagram in May:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reggie Chaney (@_reggiechaney)

According to Whole Hog Sports, Chaney was set to travel to Greece next week where he had signed a contract to play professional basketball.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




