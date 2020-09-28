Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden never attended a Delaware college he claimed helped him launch his academic career, the school said.

While campaigning at an event in Florence, South Carolina, on Oct. 26 of last year, Biden implied that he attended Delaware State University in Dover.

The school is one of the country’s many historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State — now, I don’t want to hear anything negative about Delaware State,” the 77-year-old said.

“They’re my folks.”

But the claim from Biden is being refuted by the school, which said in a statement that the former vice president was never a student there.

Carlos Holmes, the school’s director of news service, told The Washington Times in an email, “Vice President Biden did not attend DSU.”

That’s not to say Biden has no connection to the school, though.

Added, Holmes, “However [Biden] was the Commencement keynote speaker in 2003 and [2016], and during the former he was awarded an honorary doctoral degree.”

The statement from Delaware State University is the latest black eye for Biden with regard to the former senator from Delaware being corrected for either misremembering or embellishing his record.

Earlier this year, Biden claimed he was a professor at the University of Pennsylvania — a claim that turned out to be false.

“When I left the United States Senate, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania,” Biden claimed during a virtual roundtable in March.

“I’ve spent a lot of time — and the University of Delaware has the Biden School as well, so I’ve spent a lot of time on campus with college students,” Biden added.

Biden here repeats the claim that he “became a professor” after leaving the White House. The University of Pennsylvania gave him an honorary professorship. He never taught a class, and students/staff at the time were confused about his role.

Biden of course did not leave the Senate in 2009 to become a college professor.

He was sworn in as the country’s vice president in January 2009.

Biden was awarded a speaking residency at the university in 2017, and he was paid $776,527 by Penn over a two-year period, but he never taught a class, Philadelphia magazine reported.

The Trump campaign immediately seized on the latest Biden scandal.

The Trump War Room Twitter account hit the Democrat hard:

Joe Biden lies. A lot. 1987: Lied about marching for civil rights 2007: Lied about being shot at in Iraq 2008: Lied about a helicopter trip in Afghanistan 2008: Lied about being a coal miner 2019: Lied about giving a soldier a medal 2020: Lied about being arrested in Africa — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 24, 2020

Biden’s campaign has not yet responded to the statement from Delaware State University.

