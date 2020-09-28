Login
College at Which Biden Claims He 'Got Started' Says He Never Attended

By Johnathan Jones
Published September 28, 2020 at 9:43am
Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden never attended a Delaware college he claimed helped him launch his academic career, the school said.

While campaigning at an event in Florence, South Carolina, on Oct. 26 of last year, Biden implied that he attended Delaware State University in Dover.

The school is one of the country’s many historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State — now, I don’t want to hear anything negative about Delaware State,” the 77-year-old said.

“They’re my folks.”

But the claim from Biden is being refuted by the school, which said in a statement that the former vice president was never a student there.

Carlos Holmes, the school’s director of news service, told The Washington Times in an email, “Vice President Biden did not attend DSU.”

That’s not to say Biden has no connection to the school, though.

Added, Holmes, “However [Biden] was the Commencement keynote speaker in 2003 and [2016], and during the former he was awarded an honorary doctoral degree.”

Do you think Biden really thinks he attended Delaware State University?

The statement from Delaware State University is the latest black eye for Biden with regard to the former senator from Delaware being corrected for either misremembering or embellishing his record.

Earlier this year, Biden claimed he was a professor at the University of Pennsylvania — a claim that turned out to be false.

“When I left the United States Senate, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania,” Biden claimed during a virtual roundtable in March.

“I’ve spent a lot of time — and the University of Delaware has the Biden School as well, so I’ve spent a lot of time on campus with college students,” Biden added.

Biden of course did not leave the Senate in 2009 to become a college professor.

He was sworn in as the country’s vice president in January 2009.

Biden was awarded a speaking residency at the university in 2017, and he was paid $776,527 by Penn over a two-year period, but he never taught a class, Philadelphia magazine reported.

The Trump campaign immediately seized on the latest Biden scandal.

The Trump War Room Twitter account hit the Democrat hard:

Biden’s campaign has not yet responded to the statement from Delaware State University.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
