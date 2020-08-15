Nothing is ever good enough for the left.

If progressives have proven anything over the last few years, it’s that nothing is safe from accusations of racism. Not even an “anti-racism” seminar condemning the Ku Klux Klan, apparently.

On August 6, Reason reported that Tulane University was scheduled to host a discussion on award-winning author Edward Ball’s latest book, “Life of a Klansman: A Family History of White Supremacy.”

The New York Times praised Ball’s book as “a haunting tapestry of interwoven stories that inform us not just about our past but about the resentment-bred demons that are all too present in our society today.”

Despite this, students became outraged that such an event could possibly take place on their campus, forcing the university to postpone the talk.

Students opposed to the event claimed it was “not only inappropriate but violent towards the experience of Black people in the Tulane community and our country.”

Other members of the community at Tulane called the event “harmful and offensive.”

Some even demanded that the university apologize and punish the people responsible for approving the event.

Keep in mind this event was not a celebration of Ball’s racist family history.

It was meant to be a historical account and condemnation of his ancestors’ despicable ideas.

According to multiple students, it isn’t just self-described white supremacists who should be denied a platform to speak at their school (which is a reasonable stance to take).

In their minds, anyone descended from white supremacists automatically loses the right to speak simply due to their heritage.

Even if such a person, like Edward Ball, completely denounces the racists in his ancestry, he should nonetheless be barred from discussing their wrongdoings, in these students’ minds.

Tulane attempted to amplify a white man’s voices in a conversation that already minimizes and BIPOC’s perspectives, all while choosing to ignore the concerns and demands of BIPOC students that have come out over the past few months. We called out the hypocrisy. Boohoo — child of divorce (@isabelhannonn) August 6, 2020

“Tulane attempted to amplify a white man’s voices in a conversation that already minimizes and BIPOC’s perspectives, all while choosing to ignore the concerns and demands of BIPOC students that have come out over the past few months. We called out the hypocrisy. Boohoo,” one person commented on Twitter.

“The last thing we need to do is allow someone who is even reflecting on the hatred of their ancestors to speak about white supremacy, even if their efforts come from a place of accountability,” a student wrote on Instagram, according to Reason.

“There is nothing that a book on white supremacy written by the descendant of a Klansman can do to promote or influence an anti-racism atmosphere,” another wrote.

That being said, supporters of the book, such as “anti-racism” scholar Ibram X. Kendi, claim that it highlights the effects of systemic racism, an unsubstantiated concept that has helped fuel the many violent riots that have plagued American society over the past several months.

So the “anti-racists” promoting this conference are getting their just deserts. This is the monster of their own making, an empty-headed mob hurling unproven accusations that can never truly be appeased.

Along with destroying statues and renaming sports teams, this follows in line with the progressive left’s new agenda: destroying American history so that a new, Marxist narrative can take its place.

In the minds of social justice warriors, only then can society transform into the beautiful socialist utopia they’ve always dreamed of.

