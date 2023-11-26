Share
College Football Classic Showdown Marred by Gruesome Injury: 'We're Not Going to Show It To You'

 By Jack Davis  November 26, 2023 at 5:27am
When Michigan plays Ohio State in one of college football’s greatest rivalries, every moment of every play is debated, discussed and viewed over and over.

For devoted fans of both schools, the annual contest is known simply as “The Game,” and this year, with both teams undefeated going into the matchup, the showdown in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was going to have national College Football playoff implications.

But Fox producers broadcasting Saturday’s clash decided that one image from the clash – the moment Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter, No. 65, was seriously injured — would be too rough for its viewers.

“We’re not going to show it to you. It’s ugly,” Fox’s announcer said.

An Ohio State player was blocked into Zinter’s lower left leg while Zinter pass-blocking on a play where quarterback J.J. McCarthy hit tight end Al Barner for an 18-yard gain, according to ESPN.

The game stopped as medical crews came on the field, as did all of Zinter’s Michigan teammates.

With the home crowd yelling, “Let’s go, Zak,” Zinter was wheeled off the field and taken to a local hospital.

Are you a college football fan?

On Facebook, Zinter’s mother, Tiffany Cosmer Zinter, wrote that her son had suffered a broken tibia and fibula.

After the surgery, Zinter published a social media post declaring he would be “back better than ever.”

One play after Zinter was hurt, Michigan’s Blake Corum scored to break a 17-17 tie, and held up the numbers six and five as a way to salute his injured teammate.

Zinter had pumped his fist to the crowd as he was wheeled off the field.

“At that moment, seeing the look in everybody’s eyes, seeing them rally together; it was spiritual, honestly, just like seeing that,” McCarthy said, adding “it was a different drive that came out of everybody when that happened.”

Zinter, a senior, is from North Andover, Massachusetts. He was named to the first-team All-Big Ten squad in 2022 after making the second team in 2021.

Michigan eventually won 30-24.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation