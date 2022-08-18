College Football Player and Brother of NFL Veteran Dies Suddenly

A 22-year-old college football player at Florida International University in Miami died unexpectedly Wednesday night.

School officials announced the death of Luke Knox — the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox — on Thursday.

We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/07tHUiBByj — FIU Athletics (@FIUAthletics) August 18, 2022

According to ESPN, Knox died the previous evening, and the cause was not revealed.

Police do not suspect foul play in the sudden death, FIU officials said.

Knox, who attended Brentwood Academy in Tennessee, spent the first four years of his college career at Ole Miss, mostly playing linebacker.

Mike MacIntyre, who now serves as head coach at FIU, was Knox’s defensive coordinator with the Rebels.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” MacIntyre said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU,” the coach said. “While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident.”

MacIntyre also extended his love to Knox’s family as they grapple with the loss of a loved one.

“Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time,” he wrote. “On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him.”

One of those family members is brother Dawson, who also played his college football at Ole Miss.

“We’re heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of Luke Knox,” the Bills said on Twitter. “Sending all of our thoughts, prayers and support to @Dawson_Knox and the Knox family during this difficult time.”

We’re heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of Luke Knox. Sending all of our thoughts, prayers and support to @Dawson_Knox and the Knox family during this difficult time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mpkTQYnbve — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 18, 2022

The tweet included a clip of Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who assured the Knox family he and his staff were with them.

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time, and we’re right there with them in supporting him and his family,” McDermott said. “Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. So we love him and we support him, and unfortunate news this morning.”

Luke Knox appeared in eight games for Ole Miss in 2019, totaling 10 tackles and two tackles for loss. He switched from linebacker to tight end last year but saw most of his time during the past two seasons on special teams.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who coached Knox for those two seasons, also issued a statement on his death.

“I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke,” Kiffin wrote. “He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifted up everyone around him.”

“The Knox family means so much to the Ole Miss family, and our players, staff and the rest of the university extend our deepest sympathies to all those that were touched by Luke’s spirit. I know he is with God now.”

Knox transferred to FIU this offseason, and he was listed as a linebacker on the team’s roster.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.