SECTIONS
Commentary Sports
P Share Print

College Football Players Show NFL What 'Unity' Demonstration Should Really Look Like

By Bryan Chai
Published September 12, 2020 at 12:07pm
P Share Print

Whether it’s the Wildcat formation or the spread offense, the NFL has never had a problem taking a page out of college football trends.

Perhaps they should borrow this one, too.

With college football starting in earnest this weekend, many eyes are going to be glued to the television to see their alma maters and favorite teams begin a potential march toward bowl season.

But it’s what those eyes missed that might be the best storyline to emerge thus far from college football’s return.

Amid the social and economic unrest that has ravaged the United States in 2020, it was beyond pleasant to see a moment of unity that wasn’t meant for the cameras or for show:

TRENDING: CNN Hosts Lemon and Cuomo Launch Into Unhinged Rant Against Poor White People

Take a look at what NFL coaching legend and outspoken Christian Tony Dungy tweeted out Saturday:

Dungy, who called his first college football game as Duke visited Notre Dame, tweeted out a candid photo of the home team’s players and coaches gathering midfield for prayer.

Will you be watching college football this year?

It wasn’t a big production and it certainly wasn’t a stunt with a high-powered PR machine behind it.

In other words, it was the polar opposite of what NFL fans were subjected to before this week’s “Thursday Night Football” NFL season opener:

RELATED: Legendary Pro-Trump Football Coach To Receive Medal of Freedom

The Notre Dame football team wasn’t trying to showboat, pander or lecture.

That’s a stark contrast to the way the NFL insisted on bombarding viewers with social justice messaging and shows of so-called unity.

As for Notre Dame’s actual on-field football product, expectations are relatively high going into the season for the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish. They’ll be playing in a very tough ACC division that features perennial powerhouse Clemson and up-and-coming teams like North Carolina and Miami.

Regardless of how good Notre Dame ends up being this year, Dungy may have already seen the Fighting Irish’s biggest “W” of the year thanks to the faith-driven unity the team showed before a single second of actual football was played.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Bryan Chai
Deputy Managing Editor, Reporting
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than two years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than two years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech







New John Elway Book Maligns Tim Tebow, Attacks His Character and Talent: Report
College Football Players Show NFL What 'Unity' Demonstration Should Really Look Like
TV Ratings Crash for NFL's Social Justice-Tinged Opening Game
NFL Superstar JJ Watt Responds to Booing Fans: 'There Was No Flag Involved'
Social Media Erupts After NFL Fans Boo During Social Justice 'Moment of Silence'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×