Whether it’s the Wildcat formation or the spread offense, the NFL has never had a problem taking a page out of college football trends.

Perhaps they should borrow this one, too.

With college football starting in earnest this weekend, many eyes are going to be glued to the television to see their alma maters and favorite teams begin a potential march toward bowl season.

But it’s what those eyes missed that might be the best storyline to emerge thus far from college football’s return.

Amid the social and economic unrest that has ravaged the United States in 2020, it was beyond pleasant to see a moment of unity that wasn’t meant for the cameras or for show:

Take a look at what NFL coaching legend and outspoken Christian Tony Dungy tweeted out Saturday:

Approximately 12:30 pm and the Notre Dame buses just arrived. It was awesome to see many of their players and coaches come to midfield for a circle of prayer. pic.twitter.com/PT1uFLPtwt — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 12, 2020

Dungy, who called his first college football game as Duke visited Notre Dame, tweeted out a candid photo of the home team’s players and coaches gathering midfield for prayer.

It wasn’t a big production and it certainly wasn’t a stunt with a high-powered PR machine behind it.

In other words, it was the polar opposite of what NFL fans were subjected to before this week’s “Thursday Night Football” NFL season opener:

A moment of silence dedicated to the ongoing fight for equality in our country. #ItTakesAllOfUs pic.twitter.com/srC0SlnWdh — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2020

A look at Kansas City’s end zones for Week 1 pic.twitter.com/Tn9AAu1Aui — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2020

Texans decided to NOT even take the field for the Star-Spangled Banner. Chiefs ALL stood except for DE Alex Okafor, who kneeled #NFLKickoff #HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/xvG2aAapUp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 11, 2020

The Notre Dame football team wasn’t trying to showboat, pander or lecture.

That’s a stark contrast to the way the NFL insisted on bombarding viewers with social justice messaging and shows of so-called unity.

As for Notre Dame’s actual on-field football product, expectations are relatively high going into the season for the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish. They’ll be playing in a very tough ACC division that features perennial powerhouse Clemson and up-and-coming teams like North Carolina and Miami.

I’m with @miketirico at Notre Dame Stadium getting ready to call my first college football game—Duke at ND at 2:30 pm today. This is the view from our booth. Pretty incredible! pic.twitter.com/K7E9Ed7s5i — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 12, 2020

Regardless of how good Notre Dame ends up being this year, Dungy may have already seen the Fighting Irish’s biggest “W” of the year thanks to the faith-driven unity the team showed before a single second of actual football was played.

