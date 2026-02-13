College Football Star Charged with Heinous Crime Just Days After Engagement Goes Public

When it comes to college football controversies, schools will usually find themselves in one of two buckets in this post-NIL world (where it’s legal to pay student-athletes).

There are the off-field controversies, typically involving police. Then, there are also the playoff snub controversies.

Brigham Young University — whom many felt deserved a spot in the past season’s College Football Playoffs — has issues with both.

According to The Associated Press, BYU star receiver Parker Kingston was accused by Utah prosecutors of first-degree felony rape on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old receiver is currently being held without bail, with a court appearance scheduled for Friday.

Prosecutors said the case was opened nearly a year ago, according to a statement released by their office.

They said a woman, who was 20 at the time, reported at a St. George hospital that Kingston had assaulted her on Feb. 23, 2025.

Investigators then collected digital and forensic evidence and conducted interviews with those involved, as well as additional witnesses.

(It’s unclear whether Kingston currently has an attorney.)

According to Fox News, this grim news came just days after Kingston seemed to confirm that he was engaged.

On Saturday, Kingston and his apparent fiancée were at the BYU-University of Houston men’s basketball game. When shown on the Jumbotron, his fiancée flashed the engagement ring.

BYU put out a statement on the matter:

“BYU became aware today of the arrest of Parker Kingston,” the school said, per Sports Illustrated. “The university takes any allegation very seriously and will cooperate with law enforcement.

“Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment.”

For BYU, Kingston’s arrest comes just a year after former team quarterback Jake Retzlaff faced a similar ordeal.

Retzlaff was accused of strangling and raping a woman, though he only faced a civil suit (unlike Kingston’s felony charge). In the quarterback’s case, the two parties agreed to dismiss the case.

Kingston was a standout on a very talented BYU squad. He finished the season leading the team in receptions (67) and yards (928), while also catching five touchdowns.

Kingston also racked up 199 rushing yards on 25 carries, to go alongside a rushing touchdown. Finally, Kingston also returned 17 punts for 230 yards and a touchdown.

Kingston could face anywhere from five years to life in prison if convicted.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.