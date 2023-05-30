College Golfer Withdraws from National Championship After Suffering Gruesome On-Course Injury

A University of Oregon golfer had to drop out of the NCAA men’s golf championship on Saturday after injuring his foot in a freak accident.

Junior Greg Solhaug stepped on a tee, which pierced his shoe and went into his foot, Golfweek reported.

The accident happened during the second round of the competition, which was held in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Thinking of junior Greg Solhaug, who was forced to withdraw from today’s round due to injury. pic.twitter.com/gxXtAeJLai — Oregon Men’s Golf (@OregonMGolf) May 27, 2023



Golf Digest quoted Oregon’s coach, Casey Martin, as saying, “I’ve been in golf nearly 50 years and have never seen anything like that. … He was in a lot of pain.”

Solhaug was 2-over on his round at the time. He had shot a 75 in Round 1, according to Golf.com.

After Solhaug’s injury, the Ducks had to count his teammate’s 7-over for Round 2. “That put Oregon in 22nd place heading into the third round, seven shots out of the 15th spot on the leaderboard, the cut for advancing to the fourth round,” Golf.com reported.

Solhaug was replaced by Gabriel Hari. The team struggled after that.

“Unfortunately for the Ducks, they couldn’t turn their momentum around on Sunday, posting 19-over 299 to fall five spots and finish in 27th place, 16 strokes out of 15th and 48 shots back of 54-hole leader Illinois,” Golf Digest reported.

“But thankfully, Solhaug was able to come out and watch.”

Oregon’s Gregory Solhaug is at the course today. If you remember, he had a tee go almost all the way through his foot Saturday. He’s doing well and should be able to walk on it again in two weeks, he said #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/YQ9nR3WF7I — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) May 28, 2023

Despite the setback at the NCAA championships, Martin was happy with the team’s performance this year.

“We had a great year,” the coach told Oregon’s website.

“It’s tough ’cause you don’t want to finish like that, but we had a great year and have nothing to be ashamed of. We just ran out of gas. We had a lot of adversity here this weekend, but that’s all right.

“The kids are resilient. We’ll be right back and we’ll do it again next year. I’m really proud of them.”

