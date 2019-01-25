College Professor Fired After Admitting To Throwing Out Nazi Salute

A Connecticut community college announced Thursday that one of its professors was fired after giving a Nazi salute to administrators at a meeting in November 2018.

Charles Meyrick, former Housatonic Community College assistant professor of business and economics, was fired following an investigation, according to a press statement obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation from Associate Dean of Communications Evelyn Gard.

“On November 2, 2018, Mr. Meyrick attended a meeting of faculty and administrators from the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) at Manchester Community College, where he exhibited unacceptable behavior toward his colleagues,” the statement said.

“The disturbance, which included Mr. Meyrick shouting ‘seig heil’ and using a Nazi salute for over 10 minutes, caused colleagues to become ‘unnerved and fearful that violence would erupt.’ Some began looking for exits and many left the room because they ‘felt threatened and unsafe.’”

The incident occurred after Meyrick was in disagreement with a colleague.

TRENDING: California Lawmaker Switches from Republican to Democrat Mid-Term

The colleague asked Meyrick to leave, which the business professor found “as an effort to silence him for expressing a dissenting opinion.”

Meyrick wanted to show that silencing debate was “tyrannical and wrong” and making the Nazi salute was his way of showing that, according to the investigation report.

Meyrick worked at the school for nine years and 11 people were interviewed as part of the investigation.

He was willing to apologize for the salute and Nazi statement.

“Open and free expression is encouraged, but this behavior is not in keeping with our standard for personal and professional conduct,” the college’s president, Paul Broadie II, said in a statement.

Meyrick’s actions came after a shooter opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018, which killed 11 people.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.