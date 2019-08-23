SECTIONS
College Professor Catches Attention of Secret Service with Disturbing Anti-Trump, Anti-Christian Words

By Randy DeSoto
Published August 23, 2019 at 1:50pm
A college professor in Iowa who declared his support for the so-called anti-fascist movement caught the attention of the Secret Service after stating he would like bash President Donald Trump’s head with a baseball bat.

Jeff Klinzman — who’s serves as an adjunct English professor at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids for nearly 10 years — also posted threats against evangelical Christians on social media, ABC affiliate KCRG reported Thursday.

The news outlet questioned Klinzman after seeing multiple inflammatory social media posts.

In one, the professor angrily responded after Trump tweeted he was looking into declaring antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

“Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job!” the president wrote.

Klinzman replied to the president on Twitter, “Yeah, I know who I’d clock with a bat…”

The Secret Service told KCRG that it is aware of the professor’s comments, but would not confirm if an investigation has been opened.

Should college professors who support antifa lose their jobs?

In addition to his violent comment directed at Trump, a post on Klinzman’s Facebook page expressed his desire to “stop evangelical Christians.”

He also shared a poem which read in part, “Kill them all and bury them deep in the ground.”

“It’s not pretty, and I’m not proud, but seeing what evangelical Christians are doing to this county and its people fills me with rage, and a desire to exact revenge,” he wrote.

When KCRG confronted the professor about his social media posts, including others on antifa Iowa’s Facebook page, he said, “I affirm that I am Antifa.”

He further conceded his comments concerning evangelicals may have gone too far, but he would only apologize to those Christians who shared his “commitment” to various issues the country faces.

Kirkwood Community College declined to comment when questioned by the news outlet about Klinzman’s posts, calling it a personnel matter.

Neither the college nor Klinzman returned The Western Journal’s requests for comment in time for publication of this article. We will update this piece if and when they do respond.

Gabriel Nadales, a former member of antifa who’s now with the conservative Leadership Institute, argued in a Fox News Op-Ed earlier this week that Trump should declare antifa a domestic terror group.

He explained that antifa “sounds like a good and noble cause.”

“I got involved at the age of 16 because I wanted to be a part of fighting for a better world. Its name certainly implies that Antifa does just that,” Nadales wrote.

“While I quickly realized that Antifa was just the opposite and stopped participating, I regret that I was involved in the first place.”

He added that antifa is getting support on college campuses, and that if it’s declared a domestic terrorist group, university administrators would be empowered to address the threat it caused.

Additionally, college students would be dissuaded from joining the group.

“We’ve seen countless examples of reckless rhetoric come from professors and lecturers at our nation’s universities,” Nadales argued.

“One professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater wrote an op-ed claiming Antifa is an expression of self-defense,” he continued.

“How someone could think that hurting reporters and inciting riots are forms of self-defense is baffling.”

