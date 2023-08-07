College Professor to Riley Gaines: 'Normalize' Exposing Kids to Adult Genitalia to Prepare Them for Trans Athletes

A Canadian journalism professor locked down her X account, previously known as Twitter, recently and also faced the wrath of former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines after she claimed parents should expose their children to the genitals of adults.

Gaines, an outspoken advocate for women’s sports and against the transgender agenda, was among numerous people to jump on the far-left university teacher.

According to social media post viewed by the U.K.’s Daily Mail, a University of British Columbia professor named Katja Thieme offered a disgusting retort to a video of Gaines advocating for spaces for women.

Last month, Thieme shared a clip on Twitter of Gaines defending sports from an influx of transgender-identifying athletes.

She commented, “Hey, want to know one of my all time excellent parenting ideas?”

The radical, far-left teacher added, “Let. Little. Children. See. Penises. And. Vulvas. Of. Various. Ages. And. Sizes. In. A. Casual. Normalized. Totally. Safe. Way. The world will thank you for it. And so will those children when they grow up.”

She also referred to Gaines as “whiny” and a “transphobe,” and stated that female athletes who express discomfort with males in their locker rooms only fuel “anti-trans activism.”

The July 10 tweet drew a number of responses which resulted in Thieme making the decision to switch her account to private.

One person commented, “This is the absolute definition of grooming. I would be interested to see if the university has done anything about this, though knowing how liberalism is so pervasive in academia and in Canada, I sadly doubt it. They probably cheered her on.”

Gaines eventually came across reporting from the Mail on Twitter and offered her own take. The former champion swimmer opined that Thieme belongs in prison.

“You. Are. Deranged. And. Should. Be. In. Prison. I’d tag you, but, naturally, you made your account private,” Gaines wrote.

She added, “If you need a guest lecturer for you course, let me know. In the meantime, someone should check her search history.”

If you’re not inclined to click on the article, my tweet is in response to this tweet from Theime: ‘Let. Little. Children. See. Penises. And. Vulvas. Of. Various. Ages. And. Sizes. In. A. Casual. Normalized. Totally. Safe. Way.’ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 3, 2023

Gaines of course not only had to compete against Lia Thomas, a man who competed on the University of Pennsylvania’s swim team, but she also had to share a locker room with him.

The experience has led her to become a fierce advocate for protecting women and girls from men and boys who are increasingly competing against them in sports but also invading their private spaces.

.@Riley_Gaines_ on deciding to speak out against Lia Thomas competing against female athletes: “I remember the moment when it hit me, that if we as women…weren’t willing to stick up for ourselves how could we expect someone else to stick up for us? This has to come from us.” pic.twitter.com/O8YxRoyYkK — YAF (@yaf) August 6, 2023

Neither Thieme nor her university has responded to the professor’s tweet — nor Gaines’ response.

On the University of British Columbia website, Thieme lists her gender pronouns on her professional page.

She also says her areas of study include “gender and sexuality” as well as “political movements.”

