A Wesleyan College student in Georgia was expelled in early June over a racist post that online critics attempted to link to her social media account.

After resurfaced posts were brought to the school’s attention, it launched an investigation on the morning of June 4 that led to the student’s expulsion later that day, WMAZ-TV reported.

But after being convinced by the student’s argument and receiving more information, the school is choosing to backtrack its decision, welcoming her back to campus.

According to NBC News, one of the student’s posts in question included an image of a woman making a statement about black Americans using the N-word.

Another post was from Halloween that joked about Customs and Border Protection and featured a man in a sombrero.

School president Vivia Fowler said in a Wesleyan Facebook post that the student took advantage of her right to appeal the claim against her.

When the school’s board ruled in favor of the student, her expulsion was overturned immediately.

“In connection with the student’s appeal, we received new information showing that the student did not post racist content while enrolled at Wesleyan,” the post read. “We now have a responsibility to ensure she, and every Wesleyan student, transitions seamlessly back into campus life. She has our full support.”

Fowler claimed that the decision to expel the student broke none of the school’s rules or policies.

“But that doesn’t minimize our regret for her expulsion,” Fowler said. “Going forward, we will ensure that the student transitions seamlessly back into the academic year with a feeling of purpose and wellbeing on campus.”

Many community members commented on Facebook disagreeing with the school’s decision to overturn the case.

“Will you be refunding fees for students who rightfully feel unsafe on the campus?” one user commented.

“As a very concerned parent, whose daughter will be staying on campus and attending class here in the fall, I’m curious to know WHO AND HOW the information was posted,” another wrote.

“It’s so embarrassing to say I graduated from Wesleyan,” another commented.

While the school admitted it had erred in judgment in the case of this student, it also made it clear that there is no place for racism on Wesleyan’s campus.

The student’s name had been purposely unidentified by the school.

