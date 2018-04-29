College Student Confronts Pelosi, Attacks Her for Calling Tax Benefits ‘Crumbs’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has come under pressure once again over comments she made in January where she referred to certain tax cuts as mere “crumbs.”

As reported by Fox News, the remark was made in regards to the Trump administration’s new tax policies, which were predicted by many Democrats in Washington to only benefit the wealthiest Americans.

Pelosi was criticized for the comment when it was initially made. She came under fire again at Georgetown University on Tuesday when a student asked the California Democrat if she still thought “crumbs” was the proper way to describe the benefits and company bonuses seen nationwide.

“As the son of small business owners, I know that it’s helped my parents hire more employees,” the student said. “It’s helped us pay off our mortgage, helped put me through college

“Would you still refer to the effects of this tax plan on average Americans as ‘crumbs?'”

Though Pelosi noted that the tax plan has “some benefits,” she stood by the comment she made months ago and compared it to what the “1 percent” of American households received.

“My statement was really a fuller statement that says while they provide a banquet for the top 1 percent, they are giving some crumbs to other people,” Pelosi said.

Have you benefitted from Trump's tax cuts? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The leading Democrat noted that 83 percent of tax bill benefits go to the “1 percent,” leaving nearly 86 million middle-class families to pay more taxes throughout the bill’s lifetime because it adds $2 trillion in America’s debt.

“It’s wrong. It’s wrong for our country,” she said. “Put a proposal on the table that promotes growth for our country, creates good-paying jobs and reduces the debt.”

“What they did does not meet that standard at all,” she said of Republicans, adding that the policies behind the Republican tax cuts are “BS.”

But not all lawmakers agree with Pelosi, as Republican Rep. Chris Collins of New York pointed out in February that families across the nation were already benefitting from those policies.

Because of #TaxReform, 4 million American workers have received raises and bonuses, and 90% of Americans are seeing bigger paychecks this month. Despite what @NancyPelosi may say, this isn’t “crumbs” for hardworking families in #WNY — Rep. Chris Collins (@RepChrisCollins) February 27, 2018

RELATED: Kudlow: Apple CEO Gave Glowing Praise to Trump for GOP Tax Cuts

According to PolitiFact, by the end of January, roughly 286 companies had announced benefits that would affect more than 3 million workers, with predictions that nearly 90 percent of workers will benefit from the tax breaks.

“It is true that roughly 90 percent of Americans will get a tax cut this year as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” said Howard Gleckman, who is a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

However, Gleckman added that some Americans may not see a higher amount of take-home pay due to other factors, such as health insurance premiums that are higher.

However, benefits from the law are also predicted to be seen more thoroughly next year when other provisions — such as higher standard deductions for filers — take effect.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.