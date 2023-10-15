A sophomore at the University of Washington decided to poke fun at former NFL-punter-turned-sports-analyst Pat McAfee.

For the past few weeks, McAfee has been hosting a segment during ESPN‘s “College GameDay.”

The premise is simple: “One fan will be chosen from the ‘pit’ onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal.” Students who are successful will be awarded a sum of money from the former punter.

Student Greyson Wilhelm ended up being selected Saturday as the show was in Seattle for the game between Washington and Oregon.

As McAfee was surprised to see that the potential prize money had soared to $60,000, he introduced Wilhelm and added the student had shown up the day before with a sign.

It was a sign trash-talking McAfee’s former profession: “Kicking is easy.”

I love your moxie Greyson.. NOOOO GOOD #CollegeGameday pic.twitter.com/2gArde4lIb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 14, 2023

“Have you ever thought something negative about a kicker?” McAfee asked Wilhelm.

Do you think you could kick an NFL field goal? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 11% (72 Votes) No: 89% (607 Votes)

The student responded jokingly: “I kind of tried to offend every kicker with my sign.”

After the two went back and forth for a few moments, Wilhelm added he’s never played football but has played soccer.

“To be clear, I love your moxie,” McAfee, a former Colts player, added before Wilhelm was going to kick.

And Wilhem lined up, kicked the ball, held by “Gameday” co-host Kirk Herbstreit.

And … barely missed.

The crowd began to chant, “One more kick, One more kick.”

So McAfee decided to do just that — but this time for a cool $30,000 instead of the original $60,000.



After about a minute of banter and jokes regarding the ball being deflated, Wilhelm was ready to try again.

“I’m feeling this. Pat, you’re about to lose 30,” Herbstreit said.

And, Wilhelm successfully kicked the field goal, causing the crowd to go crazy.

Wilhelm was then presented with an oversized check that McAfee signed, but not before having to cross out the original amount and change it to $30,000.

Wilhelm was thankful to have a second chance and added, “It was only because of the people,”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.