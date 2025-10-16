Share
College Student Sounds Alarm Over a Textbook That Connects Christians to a 'U.S.-Based White Supremacist Group'

 By Jack Davis  October 16, 2025 at 11:33am
A student at a Georgia college is irate after finding a passage in a textbook that equated Christianity with white supremacy.

Kelbie Murphy of the University of North Georgia was slogging through her $100 textbook for her International Public Relations course when she hit a mind-blowing roadblock.

The introduction to chapter eight read, “An internet search produces the following modifier for identity: corporate, sexual, digital, public, racial, national, brand, and even Christian (a U.S.-based white supremacist group),” according to Fox News.

“The way it was worded, it listed several marginalized groups, but then only called Christians to be white supremacists,” Murphy said. “But the scariest thing is that the book was written in 2007.”

“This has been shared for almost 20 years, and it was never questioned,” Murphy said.

“I think American academia needs a definite reevaluation, especially in our textbooks, as we can see from my prime example.”

Murphy said she is a devout Christian who was baptized in March.

“I don’t want people who don’t know who Jesus is or who don’t know what Christianity is to take this and run with this and see Christians as a U.S.-based white supremacist group,” she said.

Murphy came across the passage in September and shared her outrage on TikTok, attracting more than 400,000 views, according to WDUN-FM.

“My feelings were hurt, hearing that we’re allowed to publish books in America that blatantly are saying that Christianity is related to white supremacy,” Murphy said. “After reading that passage, I propped my phone up and the first thing I did was video myself. It was a reaction to my feelings.”

The University of North Georgia tried to claim the passage was misinterpreted.

“We are aware of and understand recent concerns raised about a passage in the textbook used in a senior-level public relations course,” the college said.

“To be clear: the textbook is not describing Christians as white supremacists. The author’s reference is to the ‘Christian Identity Movement,’ a U.S.-based extremist group that misuses Christian symbols to promote hate. We recognize how this mention could be misinterpreted, and we are reviewing the matter,” the college said.

Murphy did not buy into the explanation that she read the passage incorrectly.

“I still do not think that this (passage) was blatantly explaining the Christian Identity Movement, instead, it was connected to the word Christian in the book,” she said.

She said that although college officials were kind in reaching out to address her concerns, she says she wants the book removed.

“[A]t the end of the day, I think that the book should be taken, maybe, off the shelf and re-published. Maybe just that one sentence … If they would go back and edit it and say ‘the Christian Identity Movement,’ maybe I would support that, but just the way it was written was so messed up, in my opinion,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




