Most teenagers don’t spend their spring break being terrorists, but that allegedly did not stop one 19-year-old.

Fox News reported Friday that federal officials in Boston, Massachusetts have arrested Own McIntire, who made his first court appearance that day for allegedly launching a Molotov cocktail at a Tesla dealership while he was home for spring break in Kansas City, Missouri.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device and malicious damage by fire of any property used in interstate commerce.

🚨BREAKING: The FBI has arrested Boston college student Owen McIntire for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Tesla facility in Kansas City, MO, while home on spring break. He’s facing up to 20 years in prison — and this marks the second anti-Tesla extremist caught this… pic.twitter.com/EcyrC0BbWf — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 18, 2025

An officer of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded when he saw smoke coming from a Cybertruck at the dealership on March 17.

The officer found the burning Cybertruck along with a Molotov cocktail still intact. The fire from the Cybertruck spread to a second vehicle.

Two charging stations were also damaged.

McIntire reportedly was identified as the suspect as surveillance cameras showed him throwing Molotov cocktails.

Should Tesla firebombers be considered terrorists? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1710 Votes) No: 1% (12 Votes)

He was wearing a hat the police later found and were able to take DNA from to confirm it belonged to a man.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives posted to social media platform X about the arrest, showing the explosives and still shots from cameras that night.

McIntire reportedly faces up for twenty years in prison.

🚨#BREAKING: #FBI Boston & @FBIKansasCity special agents & our partners at the ATF have arrested Owen McIntire, a college student in Boston, for allegedly launching a Molotov cocktail at a Tesla facility in Kansas City, MO, while home on spring break. https://t.co/csDfvwav6H pic.twitter.com/egcpuyFHaD — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) April 18, 2025

This is not a game.

McIntire is a young man at only nineteen but may be about to learn a very difficult lesson that LARPing as a revolutionary has steep consequences and could ruin your life just as its beginning.

Unfortunately, this is the norm in defying the Trump administration and Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk.

A string of attacks against Telsa owners and dealerships are being taken incredibly seriously by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Fox relayed Bondi’s remarks, indicating how little tolerance her department has these criminal acts.

“You will be arrested. You will be prosecuted. You will spend decades behind bars. It is not worth it,” she said in a statement. These are not just pranks or a nuisance. These criminals have a political agenda they wish to fulfill with violence in stopping Musk.

This is terrorism.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.