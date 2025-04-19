Share
Commentary

College Student on Spring Break Spots a Tesla, Ruins Life with Next Alleged Move

 By Samuel Short  April 19, 2025 at 12:14pm
Share

Most teenagers don’t spend their spring break being terrorists, but that allegedly did not stop one 19-year-old.

Fox News reported Friday that federal officials in Boston, Massachusetts have arrested Own McIntire, who made his first court appearance that day for allegedly launching a Molotov cocktail at a Tesla dealership while he was home for spring break in Kansas City, Missouri.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device and malicious damage by fire of any property used in interstate commerce.

An officer of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded when he saw smoke coming from a Cybertruck at the dealership on March 17.

The officer found the burning Cybertruck along with a Molotov cocktail still intact. The fire from the Cybertruck spread to a second vehicle.

Two charging stations were also damaged.

McIntire reportedly was identified as the suspect as surveillance cameras showed him throwing Molotov cocktails.

Should Tesla firebombers be considered terrorists?

He was wearing a hat the police later found and were able to take DNA from to confirm it belonged to a man.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives posted to social media platform X about the arrest, showing the explosives and still shots from cameras that night.

McIntire reportedly faces up for twenty years in prison.

Related:
Suspect in Arson of Tesla Dealership, GOP Office Captured - Authorities Find Damning Evidence at Residence

This is not a game.

McIntire is a young man at only nineteen but may be about to learn a very difficult lesson that LARPing as a revolutionary has steep consequences and could ruin your life just as its beginning.

Unfortunately, this is the norm in defying the Trump administration and Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk.

A string of attacks against Telsa owners and dealerships are being taken incredibly seriously by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Fox relayed Bondi’s remarks, indicating how little tolerance her department has these criminal acts.

“You will be arrested. You will be prosecuted. You will spend decades behind bars. It is not worth it,” she said in a statement. These are not just pranks or a nuisance. These criminals have a political agenda they wish to fulfill with violence in stopping Musk.

This is terrorism.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




College Student on Spring Break Spots a Tesla, Ruins Life with Next Alleged Move
Covid.gov Now Redirects to White House Page Exposing 'True Origins of Covid-19'
Al Sharpton's Threat Works as Target CEO Folds to His Demand
Victim's Father Booted from Karmelo Anthony News Conference; Activist at Mic Waits Until He's Gone, Then Attacks
After FSU Shooter Is Captured Alive, Public Fury Turns to Woman Who Casually Sipped Starbucks While Filming Victim
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation