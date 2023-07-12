College Women's Soccer Player Declared Dead at 20 After Being Found Unresponsive

A college soccer player died suddenly Monday morning, according to reports.

Thalia Chaverria was a junior at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.

“Las Cruces police and fire found her at a home unresponsive” at about 7 a.m., KOAT-TV reported.

According to the Las Cruces Sun News, the cause of Chaverria’s death was not disclosed, but an autopsy is planned.

“Thalia turned 20 on July 2 and was entering her third season with the Aggie program,” according to a statement from the school.

Head soccer coach Rob Baarts said in the statement, “The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families’ world. T was an inspiration and rock to this team.

“She will be missed but not forgotten,” Baarts continued. “Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!”

Athletic director Mario Moccia said Chaverria “had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her.”

Moccia added, “The New Mexico State community is very tight-knit, and this tragedy is felt throughout. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Thalia’s family and friends in this time of mourning.”

The school said it is providing grief counselors to help deal with the loss.

KOAT reported that police are investigating the cause of Chaverria’s death, but it does not appear to be the result of foul play.

“The Aggies defender started 20 games and passed for two assists in her sophomore campaign last season. Chaverria was also a routine starter as a freshman the year prior, starting 17 of the 20 matches,” the station added.

Chaverria was from California, where she attended Frontier High School in Bakersfield, according to KGET-TV.

A GoFundMe was started by family members “to get her back home to California and to help the family while they take this time to process.”

By Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had far exceeded its $15,000 goal, totaling more than $26,000.

