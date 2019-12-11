SECTIONS
Collins Mocks Nadler as Chairman Loses Control, Resorts to Slamming Gavel

By Jared Harris
Published December 11, 2019 at 2:55pm
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler resorted to banging his gavel as he lost control during an impeachment hearing, something Rep. Doug Collins brutally mocked him for.

The incident happened during a Monday hearing as Republican counsel Steve Castor tried to correct the record on the facts behind what the Democratic counsel said.

“I’ve got to clear a couple things up here, though,” Castor interjected during the hearing.

What followed was Castor’s attempt to correct Democratic counsel Barry Berke on several points, a transcript revealed.

As Castor tried to get the truth out, Nadler fought to give control back to Berke. He eventually cut Castor off with a series of gavel strikes, which set Republicans off.

“Will this witness be able to cross-examine Mr. Berke,” Rep. Louie Gohmert asked, “like he’s being able to cross-examine the opposing witness?”

Nadler ignored him, dismissing his concerns with more gavel-banging. Finally, Collins himself spoke up.

“You need to call balls and strikes the right way. You don’t interrupt either one of them, Mr. Chairman,” Collins protested. “You’re the questioner or the witness.”

Needless to say, Nadler continued slamming the gavel down as he fought to regain control.

“Bang it harder,” Collins scoffed, sending a wave of chuckles through the audience. “It still doesn’t make it to the point that you’re not doing it right.”

Watch the interaction below.

Nadler’s performance during the entire impeachment debacle has been something to behold.

When he’s not dozing off during important hearings, he’s seemingly fighting to maintain control by banging a gavel instead of showing the authority and leadership his position demands.

As the impeachment debate rolls on, Nadler isn’t the only one who appears to be less than enthusiastic about his colleagues’ arguments to oust President Donald Trump.

Even now, a small but growing group of Democrats are reportedly attempting to shift the tide from impeachment to a simple censure of the president. While not a win, it would allow the left to claim victory in some small way.

