(L) President of Colombia Gustavo Petro (C) watches the military army during the 2024 Colombia Independence Day Parade on July 20, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (R) U.S. President Donald Trump looks on before addressing guests and supporters in an overflow room in Emancipation Hall after his inauguration at the U.S Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Diego Cuevas / Getty Images ; Greg Nash - Pool / Getty Images)

Colombia Bows Knee to Trump, Will Take Illegals, Gives POTUS Every Single Thing He Wants

 By Samantha Chang  January 27, 2025 at 6:48am
Less than nine hours after President Donald Trump threatened to slap punishing tariffs on Colombia, the nation’s communist president, Gustavo Petro, agreed to take back all illegal aliens returned from the United States.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the news late Sunday night, shortly after Petro caved to all of Trump‘s demands.

“The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” Leavitt said in a statement posted on X.

“Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA [International Emergency Economic Powers Act] tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement.”

Trump has ordered all tariffs and sanctions to remain in place “until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned.”

Leavitt said the rapid-fire turnaround of events underscores that America is back.

“Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again,” she said. “President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation’s sovereignty, and he expects all other nations to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States.”

Do you feel exhilarated as America finally flexes her muscles and reminds the world that we do what’s best for us?

The deal averted a potential trade war after Colombia initially refused to accept America’s deportation flights of Colombian migrants.

Hours before he bent the knee, Petro posted a scathing message on X, where he trashed the United States as “boring” and implied Trump was a “white slaver.”

Despite his snarky X post, Petro later unconditionally surrendered to Trump.

Trump’s audacious flexing of America’s undisputed powerhouse status ignited a social media frenzy.

“Colombia just bent the knee,” one X commenter wrote.

The user added: “Now you will see other countries do the same. America is back.”

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin remarked: “The Colombian president retweeted @PressSec post about this.

“Hard to see this as anything but a full capitulation by Colombian prez after he picked a fight with Trump today.”

After an excruciating four years during which the United States was a dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens — including violent convicted criminals — it’s incredibly satisfying to have an American president protect our borders and promote public safety.

We are in the first month of Trump’s second term, and already things feel different.

There’s a renewed sense of optimism and hope that the nation could make significant advances toward fulfilling its promise of American exceptionalism.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Conversation