Colombia Bows Knee to Trump, Will Take Illegals, Gives POTUS Every Single Thing He Wants

Less than nine hours after President Donald Trump threatened to slap punishing tariffs on Colombia, the nation’s communist president, Gustavo Petro, agreed to take back all illegal aliens returned from the United States.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the news late Sunday night, shortly after Petro caved to all of Trump‘s demands.

“The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” Leavitt said in a statement posted on X.

“Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA [International Emergency Economic Powers Act] tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement.”

Trump has ordered all tariffs and sanctions to remain in place “until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned.”

🚨The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms pic.twitter.com/mQocusSGOC — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 27, 2025

Leavitt said the rapid-fire turnaround of events underscores that America is back.

“Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again,” she said. “President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation’s sovereignty, and he expects all other nations to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States.”

The deal averted a potential trade war after Colombia initially refused to accept America’s deportation flights of Colombian migrants.

Hours before he bent the knee, Petro posted a scathing message on X, where he trashed the United States as “boring” and implied Trump was a “white slaver.”

Trump, a mi no me gusta mucho viajar a los EEUU, es un poco aburridor, pero confieso que hay cosas meritorias, me gusta ir a los barrios negros de Washington, allí ví una lucha entera en la capital de los EEUU entre negros y latinos con barricadas, que me pareció una pendejada,… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 26, 2025

Despite his snarky X post, Petro later unconditionally surrendered to Trump.

Trump’s audacious flexing of America’s undisputed powerhouse status ignited a social media frenzy.

“Colombia just bent the knee,” one X commenter wrote.

The user added: “Now you will see other countries do the same. America is back.”

Colombia just bent the knee. Now you will see other countries do the same. America is back 🔥 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 27, 2025

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin remarked: “The Colombian president retweeted @PressSec post about this.

“Hard to see this as anything but a full capitulation by Colombian prez after he picked a fight with Trump today.”

The Colombian president retweeted @PressSec post about this. Certainly indicates he endorses what the Trump admin is saying about the deal. Hard to see this as anything but a full capitulation by Colombian prez after he picked a fight with Trump today. pic.twitter.com/qxxrC0DpE9 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 27, 2025

Even at 78-years-old President Trump can still dunk on world leaders — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 27, 2025

After an excruciating four years during which the United States was a dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens — including violent convicted criminals — it’s incredibly satisfying to have an American president protect our borders and promote public safety.

We are in the first month of Trump’s second term, and already things feel different.

There’s a renewed sense of optimism and hope that the nation could make significant advances toward fulfilling its promise of American exceptionalism.

