Colorado Dems Pass Law Banning Pet Stores from Selling Dogs and Cats

Democrats in Colorado have passed a law that bans pet stores from selling dogs and cats outright.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed the measure on Wednesday, according to KUSA-TV. The legislation, House Bill 26-1011, eliminates retail sales of dogs and cats across the state.

The new law will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, rewriting how Coloradans can acquire pets.

Under the law, stores cannot sell, lease, barter, auction, or otherwise transfer ownership of a dog or cat.

Pet stores will still be allowed to host animals for adoption through shelters. But they cannot collect a fee tied to those animals.

Supporters say the goal is to shut down what they call the “puppy mill pipeline.”

Polis said the law is meant to stop “harmful overbreeding” and push adoption, according to The Denver Gazette.

He also pointed to the financial and emotional toll on families who bought sick animals from stores, KUSA reported.

“We have heard so many stories of people who bought dogs — wasn’t cheap — from stores and had to spend thousands of dollars they didn’t have in veterinary bills,” Polis said.

State House Majority Leader Monica Duran spent eight years advancing the bill. She framed the issue as an important effort to see more animals adopted.

“Pet stores can still thrive,” Duran said, adding that the pipeline of mills “ends here.”

Supporters also cited issues with commercial breeding operations.

Opponents argue the law targets the wrong group, going after regulated businesses instead of potentially bad actors in the breeding industry.

Jens Larsen, who owns a pet store in the city of Centennial, said puppy sales make up almost the entirety of his business, KUSA-TV reported.

He warned that the law could force him to close and put employees out of work.

“This is why people come here,” Larsen said, disputing claims that his business operates unethically.

Critics have also pointed to California, where “underground” puppy sales increased after a similar ban, according to The Denver Gazette.

The argument is that the demand for dogs and cats will not disappear. Instead, they say people seeking furry companions will look online or out of state, where there is no oversight.

Brandon Lenning, a Pueblo store owner, urged lawmakers to strengthen on-site inspections instead of banning in-store sales.

“Do not remove customer choice and destroy legitimate livelihoods,” he said, according to The Denver Gazette.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.