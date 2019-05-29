Colorado Governor Signs ‘Sanctuary’ Bill into Law

Legislation signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis makes it more difficult for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to apprehend suspected illegal immigrants.

Polis signed House Bill 1124 on Tuesday. The new law bars local law enforcement from arresting or detaining a suspected illegal alien on the basis of an ICE request.

The legislation also prohibits officers from providing a suspected illegal immigrant’s personal information to ICE, and it requires Colorado police to read illegals their Miranda rights when coordinating an ICE interview.

The new law serves as a major setback for federal immigration authorities operating in Colorado.

ICE detainers are agents’ requests to local law enforcement, asking to detain inmates for up to 48 hours longer than their release date if the individuals are suspected to be living in the country illegally.

TRENDING: Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party Is ‘Clear Winner’ in UK European Parliament Elections

The extra two days give authorities time to decide whether the person should be deported.

Immigration-rights advocates and other supporters celebrated the signing of the controversial bill.

“Thank you to all of the people who helped to make this a reality and advocate for our immigrant community,” Colorado Democratic state Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, the bill’s sponsor, wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“Everyone should have the right to safely and confidently interact with law enforcement without fearing that they may be turned in to the federal agencies.”

Do you agree with Governor Polis' decision? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (3 Votes) 99% (329 Votes)

“It is thrilling. We don’t have words to express what this feels [like],” Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition’s Maria Mercedes Garcia said, according to The Denver Post.

“All of our hard work was worth it.”

The sanctuary bill wasn’t the only immigration-related legislation Polis signed into law on Tuesday.

Polis — who made history as the first openly gay man in the U.S. to be elected governor — also approved Senate Bill 30, which gives immigrants the ability to ask a judge to remove their guilty pleas if they were not informed beforehand that a guilty verdict could affect their immigration status.

ICE had not replied to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

RELATED: Trump Administration: No Plans To Send Migrants to Florida

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.