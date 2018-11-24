Colorado Killer Chris Watts Confesses To Having an Affair and Dumping Bodies into Oil Tanks

A Colorado man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife and daughters confessed to stuffing their bodies in a “freakin’ oil tank,” as well as admitting he was having an extramarital affair when he killed his family.

Colorado resident Christopher Watts admitted to murdering his family and disclosed details of their killings after failing a polygraph test, The New York Post reported Saturday.

Watts initially maintained he was innocent before telling his father that his wife Shanann had killed their daughters, causing him to “freak” out and kill her.

“She hurt them,” Watts told his dad, according to notes from interviews released Wednesday by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, the Post reported. “And then I freaked out and I hurt her,” he said.

Watts also reportedly giggled during an interview with the authorities, according to the Post.

TRENDING: Michelle Obama’s Portrait Dress Choice Is No Coincidence, Here’s the Sneaky Message She Sent

Watts confessed to having an affair with Nichol Kessinger, the Post reported.

Watts, 33, pleaded guilty to the murders Monday to avoid the death penalty, and his late wife’s family accepted the terms of the plea deal, according to ABC13 Houston. He also pleaded guilty to tampering with a deceased cadaver and unlawfully ending a pregnancy.

Watts was sentenced to life in prison.

Watts’ sentence comes after he was arrested in Frederick, Colorado, on Aug. 15. Authorities arrested Watts after they found the dead bodies of 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste Watts in large oil and gas tanks. Officials later determined that he’d stuffed the girls’ bodies into oil tanks to conceal the smell of the cadavers, according to ABC13.

Do you think his sentence was fair? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Chris Watts’ wife and two daughters — Shanann, Bella and Celeste Watts — disappeared on Aug. 13 after he said they’d left for a friend’s house.

Authorities found Shanann Watts’ body on Anadarko Petroleum property. Bella and Celeste Watts’ bodies were found close by. Chris Watts worked at Anadarko Petroleum, one of Colorado’s largest oil and gas drillers, in 2015. His 34-year-old wife was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

“I’m not a good man,” Watts told investigations, according to the Post.

“It’s a senseless murder, and (his wife) was looking forward to that third child. Because she was pregnant with a boy,” neighbor Joe Beach told ABC13 at the time of Chris Watts’ arrest.

The family had chosen to name the unborn child Nico, according to Fox News.

RELATED: Buyer Beware: Cyber Monday Shoppers To Face More Widespread Sales Taxes

He will not be eligible for parole, as part of the conditions of the plea deal.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.