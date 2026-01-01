Share
News
The man victimized children from nearly every U.S. state and at least five other countries, according to the Department of Justice.
The man victimized children from nearly every U.S. state and at least five other countries, according to the Department of Justice. (BrianAJackson - iStock / Getty Images)

Colorado Man Sentenced to Prison in Nationwide Child Sexploitation Scheme - Given 1 Year for Each of His 84 Victims

 By Jack Davis  January 1, 2026 at 11:16am
Share

A 31-year-old Colorado man has been sentenced to 84 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of the sexual exploitation of minors.

Austin Ryan Lauless, 31, was sentenced on Dec. 17, according to a Department of Justice news release. In addition to prison time, he faces a lifetime of supervised release.

Lauless pleaded guilty to 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, five counts of sex trafficking of a minor, two counts of advertising child sexual abuse material, and possession of child sexual abuse material, the Justice Department said.

The release said the 84 American victims come from almost every state, and that victims from at least five foreign countries have been identified.

According to court documents, the chain of exploitation began in late 2019 and continued through May 19, 2023, as Lauless used Instagram, Snapchat, Discord, Yubo, Purp, and other applications to coerce minors between the ages of 13 and 17 to produce sexually explicit images and videos.

Lauless lured minors by using a false identity.

The Justice Department said Lauless “used voice modulators and third-party image and video applications to edit content, making it appear as though it was recorded live through social media platforms such as Snapchat,” according to a previous DOJ release.

“He feigned romantic interest in victims, told them they were attractive, and pretended to be in online relationships. He purchased items for many victims through Amazon — including fishnet stockings, sexual devices, and customized T-shirts — which he instructed them to wear while producing sexually explicit material,” the release said.

Coercion followed compliance.

The release said Lauless threatened to disseminate images and videos if minors did not comply or went to their parents or police.

Related:
Resurfaced Surveillance Video Shows Minnesota Day Care Scammers Bringing Kids In, Then Leaving Minutes Later - With the Kids

At least one victim told Lauless she was thinking of committing suicide.

Lauless made money off of his victims.

At least five minors were forced to have sex with adult men, the Justice Department said. Lauless then sold the videos.

The latest Justice Department release said Lauless used Discord, Instagram, Telegram, and MEGA to hawk videos, with at least 141 documented transactions.

“The sheer scale of this investigation and prosecution underscores the relentless commitment of federal law enforcement to dismantle networks of exploitation that prey on our children. Austin Lauless orchestrated a campaign of abuse that spanned nearly every state and multiple countries, leaving behind profound harm,” John Childress, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said.

“While no punishment can erase the trauma these young survivors endured, today’s sentence sends a clear message: we will pursue predators across every platform, every jurisdiction, and every border until justice is served,” he said.

“This case represents one of the most egregious forms of exploitation the FBI investigates. This was not an isolated crime — it was a nationwide and international campaign of exploitation that victimized at least 84 people, including children, and involved the trafficking of human beings,” FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Phil Mickelson Calls on California to Stop Collecting Taxes Until Fraud is Stopped: 'Will Only Fund More Fraud'
Mother of Young Girl Allegedly Killed by Drunk Illegal Alien Speaks Out: 'He Shouldn't Have Been Here in the First Place'
Israel Accuses Mamdani of Throwing 'Antisemitic Gasoline on an Open Fire' with Day 1 Executive Orders
Daughter of Hollywood Legend Tommy Lee Jones Found Dead in San Francisco Hotel at Age 34
Two Mountain Lions Euthanized After Rare Fatal Attack on Colorado Woman
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation