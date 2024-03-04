Colorado Official's Response to Trump's Unanimous Supreme Court Win Goes Viral

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold was dragged online Monday morning over her response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that her state could not exclude former President Donald Trump from the ballot.

The high court unanimously overturned a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that Trump was ineligible for high office because of his actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

The state court cited the “insurrection clause” in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to justify kicking the Republican front-runner off the ballot in this week’s primary and also in November if he wins the Republican nomination.

Trump has not been convicted or even charged with insurrection.

Griswold, who had supported the ability of state officials to interfere in national elections, shared her disdain with the Supreme Court’s decision on social media.

“I am disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates,” the Democrat wrote on X. “Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our ballot.”

I am disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates. Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our ballot. — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) March 4, 2024

Griswold’s post immediately became a source of mockery and ridicule:

Get wrecked, white liberal woman. Enjoy drowning in your sorrows 🍷🍷 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 4, 2024

Even the Democrats on the Supreme Court threw out your communist garbage of a case. Embarrassing! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 4, 2024

She doesn’t like the Constitution. https://t.co/JyPW2FfJ5J — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 4, 2024

Your coup attempt just lost, 9-0. You are the real threat to democracy. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 4, 2024

You’re an insurrectionist who tried to steal OUR RIGHT TO VOTE because you hate Trump and you hate us. This is the most embarrassing day of your life, when even far leftist SCOTUS justices declare your actions illegal. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 4, 2024

It was a unanimous decision, meaning that it wasn’t a partisan decision at all. Be disappointed all you want. You just got slapped in the face by the constitution! — Just Some Lady (@justsomelady_) March 4, 2024

9-0 decision means that you are a Communist/Maoist that couldn’t even get people you claim to be in the same party with, to vote with you. You are a disgrace and Colorado can do better than the failure that you are. — Stacey Celebrates Traditions (@SunlightShine55) March 4, 2024

You should be deported. https://t.co/zFT4VrvtAg — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 4, 2024

You can’t be stripped of something you didn’t have. “Should be able to” is not an argument that carries any Constitutional weight. https://t.co/b277HiZ3Mn — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) March 4, 2024

Democrats efforts to block ballot access for their political opponents are horrible. The Supreme Court’s nine justices smacked this effort down, but Democrat lawfare is a threat to the republic and should be condemned by all adults. https://t.co/vD3q3Ra4Pz — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 4, 2024

Griswold made similar remarks in an appearance on MSNBC.

“I do believe that states should be able, under our Constitution, to bar oathbreaking insurrectionists. … Ultimately, it will be up to the American voters to save democracy in November,” she said.

Democrat Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says her reaction to the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision is “disappointment.” “It will be up to the American voters to save our democracy in November.” pic.twitter.com/PDJMq4Gl8l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2024

While the court unanimously shot down Colorado’s attempt to block ballot access for Trump supporters, a five-justice majority also ruled Tuesday that states such as Colorado cannot remove any federal candidate from a ballot unless Congress passes legislation permitting them to do so, CNN reported.

Did the Supreme Court get this one right? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (887 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

“We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency,” the majority said.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh concluded, “Nothing in the Constitution delegates to the States any power to enforce Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.