Colorado Official's Response to Trump's Unanimous Supreme Court Win Goes Viral
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold was dragged online Monday morning over her response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that her state could not exclude former President Donald Trump from the ballot.
The high court unanimously overturned a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that Trump was ineligible for high office because of his actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.
The state court cited the “insurrection clause” in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to justify kicking the Republican front-runner off the ballot in this week’s primary and also in November if he wins the Republican nomination.
Trump has not been convicted or even charged with insurrection.
Griswold, who had supported the ability of state officials to interfere in national elections, shared her disdain with the Supreme Court’s decision on social media.
“I am disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates,” the Democrat wrote on X. “Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our ballot.”
— Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) March 4, 2024
Griswold’s post immediately became a source of mockery and ridicule:
Get wrecked, white liberal woman. Enjoy drowning in your sorrows 🍷🍷
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 4, 2024
Even the Democrats on the Supreme Court threw out your communist garbage of a case. Embarrassing!
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 4, 2024
She doesn’t like the Constitution. https://t.co/JyPW2FfJ5J
— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 4, 2024
Your coup attempt just lost, 9-0.
You are the real threat to democracy.
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 4, 2024
You’re an insurrectionist who tried to steal OUR RIGHT TO VOTE because you hate Trump and you hate us. This is the most embarrassing day of your life, when even far leftist SCOTUS justices declare your actions illegal.
— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 4, 2024
It was a unanimous decision, meaning that it wasn’t a partisan decision at all. Be disappointed all you want. You just got slapped in the face by the constitution!
— Just Some Lady (@justsomelady_) March 4, 2024
9-0 decision means that you are a Communist/Maoist that couldn’t even get people you claim to be in the same party with, to vote with you. You are a disgrace and Colorado can do better than the failure that you are.
— Stacey Celebrates Traditions (@SunlightShine55) March 4, 2024
You should be deported. https://t.co/zFT4VrvtAg
— Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 4, 2024
You can’t be stripped of something you didn’t have.
“Should be able to” is not an argument that carries any Constitutional weight. https://t.co/b277HiZ3Mn
— Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) March 4, 2024
Democrats efforts to block ballot access for their political opponents are horrible. The Supreme Court’s nine justices smacked this effort down, but Democrat lawfare is a threat to the republic and should be condemned by all adults. https://t.co/vD3q3Ra4Pz
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 4, 2024
Griswold made similar remarks in an appearance on MSNBC.
“I do believe that states should be able, under our Constitution, to bar oathbreaking insurrectionists. … Ultimately, it will be up to the American voters to save democracy in November,” she said.
Democrat Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says her reaction to the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision is “disappointment.”
“It will be up to the American voters to save our democracy in November.” pic.twitter.com/PDJMq4Gl8l
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2024
While the court unanimously shot down Colorado’s attempt to block ballot access for Trump supporters, a five-justice majority also ruled Tuesday that states such as Colorado cannot remove any federal candidate from a ballot unless Congress passes legislation permitting them to do so, CNN reported.
“We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency,” the majority said.
Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh concluded, “Nothing in the Constitution delegates to the States any power to enforce Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates.”
