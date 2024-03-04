Share
News

Colorado Official's Response to Trump's Unanimous Supreme Court Win Goes Viral

 By Johnathan Jones  March 4, 2024 at 12:12pm
Share

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold was dragged online Monday morning over her response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that her state could not exclude former President Donald Trump from the ballot.

The high court unanimously overturned a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that Trump was ineligible for high office because of his actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

The state court cited the “insurrection clause” in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to justify kicking the Republican front-runner off the ballot in this week’s primary and also in November if he wins the Republican nomination.

Trump has not been convicted or even charged with insurrection.

Griswold, who had supported the ability of state officials to interfere in national elections, shared her disdain with the Supreme Court’s decision on social media.

Trending:
SCOTUS Announces Date For Big Rulings, Could Democrat Efforts to Remove Trump Be Put to an End?

“I am disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates,” the Democrat wrote on X. “Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our ballot.”

Griswold’s post immediately became a source of mockery and ridicule:

Related:
House Democrats Working on New Scheme to Keep Trump Off Ballot After Supreme Court Ruling

Griswold made similar remarks in an appearance on MSNBC.

“I do believe that states should be able, under our Constitution, to bar oathbreaking insurrectionists. … Ultimately, it will be up to the American voters to save democracy in November,” she said.

While the court unanimously shot down Colorado’s attempt to block ballot access for Trump supporters, a five-justice majority also ruled Tuesday that states such as Colorado cannot remove any federal candidate from a ballot unless Congress passes legislation permitting them to do so, CNN reported.

Did the Supreme Court get this one right?

“We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency,” the majority said.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh concluded, “Nothing in the Constitution delegates to the States any power to enforce Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates.”

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




'Let Me Finish' - Pete Buttigieg Torched by CNBC Host Live On Air After He Defends Biden's Handling of Border Crisis
Doritos Fires Trans Activist Featured in Woke Commercial After Post About Doing 'Depraved Things' to Minors Resurfaces
Daily Marijuana Users Have 42% Higher Risk of Stroke, 25% Increased Risk of Heart Attack: Study
Watch: AOC Snaps When Confronted by Pro-Palestinian Protesters, Screams at Them
Pest Discovery at MSNBC's Headquarters Causes Serious Super Tuesday 'Scrambling': Report
See more...

Conversation